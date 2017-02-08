Zilis' Big 12 boys' hoops storylines

Vikings moving along nicely

DANVILLE — Each time he secured a rebound in last Friday’s 87-64 win against Peoria, 6-foot-2 Danville junior Caleb Griffin’s head popped up.



Griffin was named The News-Gazette’s All-Area Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year last season as a centerback who knew how to get forward. On the basketball court, he constantly looks downcourt for a spot to place a pinpoint pass to start a fast break.



“He’s got his head up,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said. “He’s a soccer player, so he can see the field. He’s got great vision, and he’s long, so he can get the rebound and then turn and advance it in a hurry, and he can also dribble it himself.”



Griffin isn’t the only Viking who has the ability to move the ball efficiently. All five of the Vikings starters are proficient at finding the open man quickly, making their offense a deadly machine when it runs correctly.



“It’s kind of modern basketball that you’ve got five people on the court that can put it on the floor, that can make that pass, that can shoot,” Houpt said, “and that just makes it really hard to guard if you’ve got unselfish people that are skilled that spread the floor, and I think we have skilled passers and, just as important, willing passers. It’s hard to guard when the ball moves and a lot of people can finish.”



Danville has burst onto the scene this season despite having no seniors on its roster. The Vikings, who play at Peoria Notre Dame on Friday night before facing Robinson on Saturday afternoon at the Teutopolis Shootout, are one game behind Bloomington and Normal West in the loss column in the Big 12 standings with three conference games remaining, including one against Normal West.



Their ability to quickly pass the ball is a huge reason they’re in contention for a conference title.



“Everyone on our team moves the ball well and is unselfish, cuts hard, moves well without the ball,” Houpt said, “and that’s a big part of our success on offense.”



Maroons improving defensively

CHAMPAIGN — Generating offense rarely has been an issue for Champaign Central this season. The team’s defense, though, straggled behind early on, according to coach Jeff Finke.



As the season has gone along, though, the Maroons’ defense slowly has begun to catch up.



“Defensively, we feel like our execution has been better,” Finke said. “We’re still focusing on rebounding, still focusing on moving the basketball. Our rotations are definitely better than they were back in December and in early January. That allows us to be in games where we still give up a few easy baskets, but we’re still trying to minimize those and make teams work harder.”



If their defensive production can match the offensive side of the ball, the Maroons will become a tough team to beat. On offense, Central is multifaceted. Instead of simply relying on Tim Finke, who leads the team with 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, the Maroons have three players averaging double figures: Finke, Bailey Dee (15.1) and Doug Wallen (13.9).



With the Maroons traveling to take on Peoria Richwoods on Friday night and three games remaining in the regular season after that, Jeff Finke hopes the balance will pay off down the stretch.



“Tim’s our statistical leader pretty much across the board,” Jeff Finke said. “You name what we track, he leads. But the big thing is we don’t need 30 points a game from Tim. And if someone really wants to take him out of the game, we say ‘OK.’ For Tim, it gets to show that he’s a well-rounded player. And all of our guys, Doug’s a good passer, Bailey’s a good passer, (and) they’re all rebounders. It makes it nice to not have to build around one player.”



Tigers realizing potential

URBANA — Urbana coach Verdell Jones knew his team was capable of hanging with any team in the Big 12. After going 0-10 in conference play a year ago, though, getting his team to believe that was a challenge for the first-year Tigers coach.



“I’ve always felt this was part of the DNA of these young men,” Jones said. “I think part of the journey is when you get them to buy in and see that this is possible. When you struggle for as long as our seniors have, there’s always a tendency for doubt to creep in, so we just work on them psychologically, mentally and emotionally, helping them understand that we’re working just as hard, if not harder, than other schools, and if you go out and execute they can have success.”



Last Friday, the Tigers proved their coach right. After knocking off Danville (5-2 in conference play) and Normal Community (6-3) earlier in the season, the Tigers handed Class 3A No. 3 Bloomington its first loss of the conference season in a 78-74 overtime road victory. The Tigers (8-14), who couldn’t string together two straight wins after a 60-46 home loss to nonconference foe Mahomet-Seymour on Tuesday night, are now 3-4 in conference play with three Big 12 games remaining, starting with Friday’s home game against Centennial.



“The potential has to actualize at some point otherwise that doubt has a tendency to creep in, and I think for that to actualize itself is beneficial for them going forward,” Jones said. “To know that the possibilities are there, and to do that to such a great program and to do it on their home floor, I just think it’s a monumental step in growth for those young men.”



Chargers hoping to level out

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial coach Tim Lavin can’t think of one particular reason why his team has played in so many close games this season. He just knows he’s never experienced anything like it.



“Never,” he said. “I’ve never seen it with any other team.”



Nine Centennial games have ended with a one-possession margin. The Chargers are 3-6 in those games. They’re 4-10 in games decided by two possessions or less. Conversely, Centennial

is 4-3 in games decided by double digits.



The Chargers, who travel to play at Urbana on Friday night and will try to get the season sweep of the Tigers, have struggled with injuries all season, but they’ve improved after a 2-10 start, winning six out of their last 12.



Centennial has fought through those injuries to build a relatively consistent rotation, but now, second-leading scorer Kam Reaves is out with an ankle injury. With three games and just more than two weeks left in the season, Lavin hopes his team can fight through those difficulties and find a consistent balance before postseason play begins.



“The first part of the year, we were trying to get them to play together because they were still getting used to it,” Lavin said. “We’ve struggled this year getting back from injuries … just having consistent practices and being healthy and just struggling with consistency and knowing who’s going to take the lead because they’ve been out. Hopefully Kam gets healthy this week, and those last two or three weeks those things start to come together. “