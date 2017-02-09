Eagles on cusp of conference crown

RANTOUL — The final Okaw Valley Conference boys’ basketball regular-season title is one for Rantoul to lose.



Win any of its remaining three league games, starting with one at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph-Ogden, and the Eagles will come away with their second consecutive league crown in the final season of a conference that dates back to 1925 but won’t exist after this school year.



Rantoul and SJ-O, along with eight other teams, will meet again as part of the new Illini Prairie Conference next winter.



“Last year’s conference title really meant a lot, and that was one of our main goals at the beginning of the season because it’s a very good conference,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “It’s a very underrated conference. To go on the road and into hostile environments like we have this season and to come away with wins is a great accomplishment for our program.”



The Eagles (17-6, 5-0 OVC) have won six straight games — and 10 of their last 11 — going into Friday night’s game.



The Spartans (17-7, 3-3), meanwhile, will try to avoid a second straight loss after the defending Class 2A state champions lost 64-54 on Tuesday night at St. Thomas More, and second loss this season to Rantoul after the Eagles won 62-52 on Jan. 20 in Rantoul.



SJ-O, Monticello (15-5, 3-3) and STM (10-13, 2-3) still have the slim hope of creating, at most, a two-way tie for first place with Rantoul if the Eagles manage to lose their final three league games and one of SJ-O, Monticello or STM wins its remaining three OVC games.



STM plays at Monticello next Tuesday and SJ-O visits Monticello next Friday, negating any possibility of more than two teams tying for the conference championship if Rantoul falters in the next week.



“I don’t think we’re looking at it as a spoiler situation,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said. “We’re looking at it as an opportunity to play a really, really good team to prepare us for the postseason. They pretty much have solidified the conference title unless they lose out.”



Both teams feature players capable of producing highlights, including Rantoul’s duo of senior guard Duck Gibson (15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists) and senior forward Kevin Williams (14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds).



SJ-O relies heavily on area scoring leader Brandon Trimble, who is averaging 30 points per game going into Friday night. Trimble tallied 21 points in the teams’ first meeting this season.



“We’re really looking forward to this game,” Williams said. “There’s been a lot of hype about Trimble and how good a player he is. We just want to keep doing what we did last time, and hopefully it works again.”



Rantoul and SJ-O won’t get the chance to meet in the postseason because the Eagles are in Class 3A and the Spartans are in 2A. Rantoul hasn’t won a regional title since knocking off SJ-O in 2011 to win one in 2A, and the Spartans since have won five straight regional titles.



“This game has turned into a really fun environment, whether it’s here in Rantoul or there in St. Joe,” Frerichs said. “Both teams travel really well. Both teams are gearing up for the postseason. It’s a game I look forward to, the kids look forward to and the whole community looks forward to.”

OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS’ STANDINGS

TEAM CONF. ALL

Rantoul 5-0 17-6

Monticello 3-3 15-5

St. Joseph-Ogden 3-3 17-7

St. Thomas More 2-3 10-13

Unity 1-5 8-11



FRIDAY’S GAMES

Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Unity, 7:30 p.m.



SATURDAY’S GAME

Monticello at St. Teresa, 6 p.m.



TUESDAY’S GAMES

Maroa-Forsyth at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Unity at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.



NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Rantoul at St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.