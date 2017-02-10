Big 12 roundup: Centennial survives tight affair

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Urbana vs Centennial » more Photo by: Holly Hart Urbana's Davonnis Shaw (third from left) rebounds the ball in a crowd during the second quarter.Urbana Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, February 10, 2017 at Urbana High School. The Chargers defeated the Tigers 52-50.

URBANA — Centennial junior Jaden Roberts-Thomas scrambled for the ball after teammate Payton Sheen tipped away a missed shot, Urbana players bearing in on Roberts-Thomas with less than five seconds left in regulation Friday.

Just seconds earlier, Roberts-Thomas’ turnover resulted in an open layup that could have capped Urbana’s furious comeback, but it rimmed out and kept the score tied.

As a collision resulting from the loose-ball chase sent Roberts-Thomas tumbling to the ground, the whistle blew. Roberts-Thomas went to the free-throw line to sink two game-winning freebies in a 52-50 Centennial triumph.

“I just saw him coming for the ball, and I went for the ball and he just pushed me,” Roberts-Thomas said of an opposing Tiger during the scramble. “(Taking the game-winning free throws) is just one of those moments you just dream of, and you’ve just got to stay calm and knock them down.”

Friday night’s Big 12 Conference bout was a matchup between two teams that have shown they have the ability to play better than their sub-.500 records.

Centennial (9-16, 3-5 Big 12) was 4-10 in games decided by two possessions or fewer heading into Friday’s tilt.

Urbana (8-15, 3-5) had lost five of its previous six games, but its one win in that span came against Class 3A No. 3 Bloomington.

In the first half, it seemed the Chargers would buck their trend of close games after five of their previous six were decided by one possession.

They led 29-18 at the half behind nine points from junior Tommy Makabu.

But the Tigers began to apply fullcourt pressure in the second half, forcing the Chargers into six third-quarter turnovers to take a 38-36 advantage.

“We wanted to see defense but also the discipline,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones said. “We told them, ‘Pressure, but be cerebral, too.’ … Then it comes down to free throws missed, layups — it’s not one particular thing, but it’s a combination of things.

“You don’t have much wiggle room when you’re trying to come back against a good opponent.”

The fourth quarter followed the script of Centennial’s season, which has included more close games than Chargers coach Tim Lavin can remember in his career, as the lead flipped back and forth, changing hands four times.

After a steal, a missed layup, a controversial foul and two made free throws, the Chargers were victorious in a game that fit their seasonlong narrative.

Urbana’s last-second three-point try from Jasia Fayne rimmed out to finalize Centennial’s win.

By inches, Urbana missed moving to .500 in Big 12 play. Davonnis Shaw scored a team-high 17 points, but a program that won just three games last season still is learning how to be victorious more often.

“I know they’re hurting,” Jones said, “and that’s a good thing to see because it matters.”

Centennial, meanwhile, is learning to win games decided by razor-thin margins.

“It’s just kind of how our season’s been,” Lavin said. “When that (last-second) shot went up, I thought, ‘Here we go again,’ but thankfully, he missed it.

“Hopefully we’re getting better in games like this. Certainly we have enough experience.”



Champaign Central 68, Peoria Richwoods 59. The visiting Maroons won their fourth straight game as three players finished in double figures, led by Tim Finke’s game-high 21 points.

Doug Wallen chipped in 16 points and Bailey Dee tossed in 13 points as Central (14-9, 3-5) expanded a 29-28 halftime lead into a 51-40 advantage by the time the fourth quarter started.

Danville 44, Peoria Notre Dame 32. The Vikings (16-6, 6-2) kept their winning streak intact, knocking off the host Irish for their seventh win in a row.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE BOYS' STANDINGS

TEAM CONF. ALL

Bloomington 7-1 18-4

Normal West 7-1 15-8

Danville 6-2 16-6

Normal Community 6-3 13-12

Peoria 4-3 12-12

Champaign Central 3-5 14-9

Peoria Manual 3-5 10-10

Centennial 3-5 9-16

Urbana 3-5 8-15

Peoria Notre Dame 1-6 10-14

Peoria Richwoods 1-8 7-15

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Centennial 52, Urbana 50

Champaign Central 68, Peoria Richwoods 59

Danville 44, Peoria N.D. 32

Normal Community 49, Peoria 45

Normal West 65, Peoria Manual 59