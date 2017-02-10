Friday's highlights: Unity's Wheeler tops 1,000 points

In boys’ basketball



■ Armstrong-Potomac 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45. Jason Sollars scored a team-high 16 points, one of five A-P players with at least eight points, and the host Trojans (6-20) earned their first Vermilion Valley Conference win. Conor Steinbaugh contributed a game-high 19 points for the Buffaloes (5-22).



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Arcola 54. The host Knights (7-16) snapped a four-game losing streak behind 16 points from Colton Romine, 13 points from Kobe Wells and 11 points from Will Cohan as ALAH held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Purple Riders (9-14). Blake Lindenmeyer (19 points) and Clayton Miller (18 points) sparked Arcola, which trailed 44-31 at the end of the third quarter.



■ Central A&M 63, Sullivan 43. The host Redskins (3-19) fell in Central Illinois Conference play as Queintan Britton scored 15 points and Bryce Farris finished with 14 points.



■ Chrisman 51, Salt Fork 45. Only three Chrisman players scored, but it was enough in a VVC win. Bryce Krabel scored a game-high 20 points, Parker Burch chipped in 17 points and Kyle Webster tallied 14 points for the Cardinals (19-5). Brady McMasters led Salt Fork (13-13) with 14 points and Zach Dable produced 10 points and nine rebounds.



■ Clinton 72, Meridian 66. Peyton McCubbin wound up with a team-high 22 points, Seth Westfall compiled 15 points and Austin Rauch added 14 points to deliver the visiting Maroons (9-12) their first CIC win this season.



■ Cissna Park 71, Momence 30. The host Timberwolves cruised to a Sangamon Valley Conference win, with Julian Stadeli dropping in a game-high 19 points. Teammates Tristen Kissack (16 points) and Christian Stadeli (15) also contributed for Cissna Park (9-16).



■ Decatur Lutheran 58, Argenta-Oreana 55. In a close game throughout, the host Bombers (15-10) couldn’t pull off a win despite 23 points from Pierce Bradford and 17 points from Derek Jones.



■ First Baptist Danville 59, Calvary Homefires 44. Kyle Cummins helped First Baptist rally from a first-quarter deficit with a game-high 29 points, and Elijah Tidwell added 13 points in a home win.



■ Fisher 84, Lexington 36. The host Bunnies rolled past the Minutemen in HOIC play behind 15 points apiece from Zach Griffith and Jaden Jones-Watkins, 12 points from Cale Zook and 11 points from Ryan Meents. Fisher (17-9) won its fourth game in a row as 12 different players scored.



■ Milford 63, Bismarck-Henning 56. The host Bearcats won their seventh consecutive game as Tyler Schmidt (19 points, eight rebounds), Jacob Thompson (19 points, 14 rebounds) and Kyle McNally (18 points, five assists, five steals) thrived for Milford (14-8) in its VVC win. B-H (17-9) had its four-game win streak snapped, with Wyatt Edwards scoring 15 points and Blake Reifsteck adding 14 points.



■ Oakwood 48, Westville 45. Skylar Bolton scored a team-high 13 points, while teammates Chase Vinson and Cameron Wise each tallied 10 points, to help the host Comets (12-12) prevail in VVC action. Kendall Jefferson (17 points), Brandt Williamson (12 points) and Duncan Hathaway (10 points) carried the Tigers (15-12).



■ Okaw Valley 51, Cerro Gordo/Bement 37. Paolo Kinsella was the only Bronco to reach double figures with 10 points as CG/Bement (5-18) lost on the road.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Watseka 48. Luke Fitton drained a 25-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to give the visiting Panthers a pulsating overtime SVC win in a matchup of the league’s top two teams. Fitton led all scorers with 25 points as PBL (15-7) stayed perfect in league play at 6-0 less than a week after losing to Watseka (19-7) in the SVC Tournament title game. Nate Schroeder paced the Warriors with a team-high 21 points.



■ Ridgeview 69, Blue Ridge 33. The host Knights (1-23) provided little resistance for the top-ranked team in Class 1A as Ridgeview (24-1) received 14 points from Jacob Donaldson, 13 points from Noah Young and 12 points from Devon Kelly in an HOIC win. Tim Crook and Dane Houser each had eight points for Blue Ridge.



■ Schlarman 50, Hoopeston Area 48. The visiting Hilltoppers (9-10) pulled off a VVC upset, handing the Cornjerkers (20-4) their third straight loss. Johnny Carnahan (13 points), Jahari McGuire (11 points), Chris Stanley (11 points) and Gavin Gard (10 points) led a balanced scoring effort for Schlarman, which trailed 25-18 at halftime. Trey Layden (17 points) and Ryan Drayer (13 points) sparked the Cornjerkers’ offense.



■ Tri-County 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 58. The visiting Titans (11-14) earned their third straight win behind a game-high 20 points from TJ Bishop, 19 points from Brock Lewis and 12 points from Cody Richardson. Jared Stevens (14 points) and Connor Wienke (12 points) led the Hawks (13-13).



■ Unity 69, St. Thomas More 66. JT Wheeler poured in a game-high 29 points and topped 1,000 career points in the Okaw Valley Conference win for the host Rockets (9-11). Steven Migut chipped in 12 points and Jon Decker added 10 points for Unity. Albion Francis paced STM (10-14) with a team-high 27 points, while DJ Lee and Isaiah Bobo each had 12 points for the Sabers. Tanner Klein added 11 points.



