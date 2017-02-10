Hamilton, M-S boys inch closer to league title

STANFORD — Bradley Hamilton doesn’t want his senior season to end with a whimper.

The Mahomet-Seymour guard scored 18 points during the Bulldogs’ 53-43 Corn Belt win Friday at Olympia, helping M-S (17-8, 8-1 Corn Belt) keep sole possession of first place in the league ahead of the Spartans (19-7, 9-3).

“Hamilton had a tough game against Champaign Central a couple weeks ago, but since then, he’s been on a mission to end his senior year the best that he can,” M-S coach Chad Benedict said. “That was on display again. He’s making the game easy, and he’s having fun.”

Cory Noe led M-S with 19 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs won despite missing all nine of their three-point attempts.

The defensive efforts of Noe, Chandler Anderson (eight points), Nick Herrmann and Holt Campion limited Olympia’s two main scoring threats, Charles Payton (19 points) and Luke Litwiller (10 points). Payton had 32 points in Olympia’s 51-43 win at M-S on Jan. 10.

Now, if M-S wins one of its final three Corn Belt games, in the Bulldogs’ final season in the conference, it would claim at least a share of the league title.

“That would be very, very rewarding,” Benedict said.