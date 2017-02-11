Saturday's highlights: Moore, Vikings keep streak alive

In boys’ basketball



Teutopolis Shootout

■ Danville 89, Robinson 56. Kendle Moore hit 20 points and Caleb Griffin had 17 to help the Vikings (17-6) to their eighth win in a row. Elijah Davis added 11 points, and Blaize Cobb-Griffin chipped in 10 points.



Riverton Shootout

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Warrensburg-Latham 38. The Panthers (16-7) picked up the win, their seventh in the last eight games.



■ Cissna Park 51, Kewanee-Wethersfield 48. The Timberwolves (10-16) finished the week 2-0.



LOVC/National Trail Shootout

■ Arcola 57, South Central 49. Blake Lindenmeyer scored 23 points to lead Arcola (10-14) to victory at Cumberland. The LOVC was 2-6 in the daylong event.



■ Cowden-Herrick 63, Tri-County 57. The Titans (11-15) fell short, snapping a three-game winning streak.



■ Altamont 55, Villa Grove/Heritage 35. The Hawks’ loss dropped the team’s overall record to 13-14.



■ Dieterich 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44. ALAH (7-17) suffered a 15-point setback.



ECIC Tournament

■ Judah Christian 46, Normal Calvary 36. The Tribe (12-12) opened with a win against the host school.



Nontournament

■ Monticello 54, St. Teresa 41. Calvin Fisher scored 18 points and Luke Stokowski had 17 as the Sages (16-5) handled the Bulldogs (19-5) in Decatur.

■ Milford 65, La Salette 63. Khyler Cann scored the winner, on an assist from Kyle McNally, as Milford (15-8) won the final game in its gym in overtime. Milford needed a basket by Ty Clark with seven seconds left to generate extra time. Jacob Thompson had 21 points and 10 rebounds. James Roth scored 20 points for La Salette.



■ Central A&M 64, Clinton 53. Peyton McCubbin scored 17 points, Austin Rauch had 12 and Seth Westfall 10 for the Maroons (9-13), who lost in Moweaqua.



In girls’ basketball



ACSI State Tournament

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 56, Victory Christian Academy (Ind.) 38. Lilly Messmore scored 17 points and Amanda Franklin had 13 points in the title game as AOC (27-5) ran its school-record winning streak to 16 games with a win in Kankakee. Jessica Franklin had 12 points.