Saturday's highlights: Moore, Vikings keep streak alive
In boys’ basketball
Teutopolis Shootout
■ Danville 89, Robinson 56. Kendle Moore hit 20 points and Caleb Griffin had 17 to help the Vikings (17-6) to their eighth win in a row. Elijah Davis added 11 points, and Blaize Cobb-Griffin chipped in 10 points.
Riverton Shootout
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Warrensburg-Latham 38. The Panthers (16-7) picked up the win, their seventh in the last eight games.
■ Cissna Park 51, Kewanee-Wethersfield 48. The Timberwolves (10-16) finished the week 2-0.
LOVC/National Trail Shootout
■ Arcola 57, South Central 49. Blake Lindenmeyer scored 23 points to lead Arcola (10-14) to victory at Cumberland. The LOVC was 2-6 in the daylong event.
■ Cowden-Herrick 63, Tri-County 57. The Titans (11-15) fell short, snapping a three-game winning streak.
■ Altamont 55, Villa Grove/Heritage 35. The Hawks’ loss dropped the team’s overall record to 13-14.
■ Dieterich 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44. ALAH (7-17) suffered a 15-point setback.
ECIC Tournament
■ Judah Christian 46, Normal Calvary 36. The Tribe (12-12) opened with a win against the host school.
Nontournament
■ Monticello 54, St. Teresa 41. Calvin Fisher scored 18 points and Luke Stokowski had 17 as the Sages (16-5) handled the Bulldogs (19-5) in Decatur.
■ Milford 65, La Salette 63. Khyler Cann scored the winner, on an assist from Kyle McNally, as Milford (15-8) won the final game in its gym in overtime. Milford needed a basket by Ty Clark with seven seconds left to generate extra time. Jacob Thompson had 21 points and 10 rebounds. James Roth scored 20 points for La Salette.
■ Central A&M 64, Clinton 53. Peyton McCubbin scored 17 points, Austin Rauch had 12 and Seth Westfall 10 for the Maroons (9-13), who lost in Moweaqua.
In girls’ basketball
ACSI State Tournament
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 56, Victory Christian Academy (Ind.) 38. Lilly Messmore scored 17 points and Amanda Franklin had 13 points in the title game as AOC (27-5) ran its school-record winning streak to 16 games with a win in Kankakee. Jessica Franklin had 12 points.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.