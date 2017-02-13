Monday's highlights: Tri-County girls make sectional final

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: 3A Regional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Lauryn Cross(15) is guarded by Rantoul's Akalah Spinks(10) in a 3A regional quarter final game at Urbana High School on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

In boys’ basketball

■ Uni High 58, Normal Calvary 56. Asante Woods drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Illineks to victory in an East Central Illinois Conference tournament game in Normal. Varun Chopra led Uni High with 21 points. Paul D’Angelo chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds. Van Gundersen scored nine points and cleared eight rebounds.



In girls’ basketball

Class 1A Arcola Sectional

■ Tri-County 51, Effingham St. Anthony 43. Senior Shayne Smith, the lone non-sophomore in the Titans’ starting lineup, hit 6 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws as the Titans (26-4) pulled away after leading by two points at halftime. Smith scored a team-high 21 points and led the team with four steals.

“We were a little nervous early, but after we got going, we relaxed a little,” Tri-County coach Joe Morrissey said. “This is the first time we’ve been anywhere close to this.”

Since the Tri-County co-op was formed, this year represents the program’s winningest season.

Kiersten Price-Wilson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Titans and teammate Harley Barry had 12 points and eight rebounds.

In a game tied 14-14 after one quarter, Morrissey’s message to his team was simple: “Do what we do.”

The season-long staple is “we hang our hat on defense,” he said.

Despite the youthfulness in the lineup, the coach was optimistic entering the season.

“We had a good summer, and since the season started, we’ve grown and grown,” Morrissey said.

Smith is the team’s top point scorer, but her value goes beyond offense.

“She knows when to score and gets everybody involved,” Morrissey said. “She’s an all-around player.”

The Titans, winners of eight games in a row, moved into Thursday’s sectional championship game with the upset of the state’s 15th-ranked 1A team.

In the finals, Tri-County will play Christ Our Rock Lutheran, from Centralia, a 47-46 winner over Central A&M in the semis.



Class 2A Newton Sectional

■ Teutopolis 53, Tuscola 42. The Warriors (22-6) led early, 11-6, but needed a 12-3 run starting the fourth quarter to pull within single digits against the state’s third-rated 2A team. Teutopolis led 41-23 after three quarters before Tuscola drew within 44-35.

“All of a sudden, our girls found something they had all year and showed heart,” Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker said. “I’m so proud of the resiliency. They didn’t stop. We had them on the run. We didn’t lose to a lesser team.”

Alexis Koester scored seven first-quarter points as Tuscola built its early lead. Even then, Kohlbecker was uneasy.

“We had a great start and made shots, but we weren’t getting the stops we needed,” he said. “Then, we hit a dry spell.”

Teutopolis roared into a 31-16 lead in the early minutes of the third quarter.

Illinois Central College recruit Emma Henderson led Tuscola with 14 points.

In the final half minute, Kohlbecker summoned his lone senior to the sidelines during a dead ball.

“The game was out of reach,” he said. “I told her to get to the rim or to the free-throw line.”

Henderson was fouled and hit two free throws in the last 15 seconds, pushing her career point total over 1,000. She ended with 1,001 points.

“The loss was devastating to her,” Kohlbecker said, “but this might make it easier in a couple days.”

Cassie Russo pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds for the Warriors.



Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional

■ Prairie Central 50, Pontiac 44. The Hawks (9-15) won the season series from the Indians after a first-round postseason win. Prairie Central faces Galesburg tonight in the semifinals.



Class 3A Taylorville Regional

■ Lincoln 60, Clinton 22. The Maroons (10-18) were limited to a pair of first-half baskets in their season-ending loss to the Railsplitters.



Class 4A Centennial Regional

■ Normal West 72, Centennial 46. The Chargers (6-20) won the first half 30-25, but were outscored by 31 points in the second half at home. Faith Ayodele led Centennial with 18 points. Amia Wright added nine points.