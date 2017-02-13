N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Feb. 14)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 12 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Red-hot Danville stayed at No. 1, Champaign Central vaulted to No. 5 and PBL returned to the Top 10. Here's the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels.

Danville stays atop our rankings for the second straight week, but some reshuffling happened after a few upsets last week. Hereâ€™s more, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 17-6 1 Vikings, sparked by the efforts of Kendle Moore, Dayâ€™len Davis-Williams and plenty of others, carry eight-game win streak going into Fridayâ€™s important Big 12 home game home against Normal West.

2. Ridgeview 24-1 2 Stateâ€™s top-ranked Class 1A team sports a 10-game win streak, which the Mustangs, who boast capable scorers in Tyler McCormick, Noah Young and Jacob Donaldson, put on the line in hosting Iroquois West on Tuesday.

3. Rantoul 18-6 3 Okaw Valley Conference champs, thanks to solid contributions from Kevin Williams and Jametriel Hudson in last Fridayâ€™s win at St. Joseph-Ogden, have won seven straight ahead of date hosting Unity on Tuesday.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 17-8 5 Cory Noe, Bradley Hamilton have Corn Belt leaders on five-game win streak before they play at Normal U-High on Tuesday.

5. Champaign Central 14-9 8 Maroons, led by trio of Tim Finke, Doug Wallen and Bailey Dee, have won four straight going into Fridayâ€™s home game against Peoria Manual.

6. Monticello 16-5 9 Calvin Fisher and the rest of the Sages end regular season with two home games at Miller Gymnasium, starting Tuesday with St. Thomas More.

7. Hoopeston Area 20-4 4 Cornjerkers try to end three-game losing streak against Vermilion Valley Conference foes when they play at Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.

8. Chrisman 19-5 10 Bryce Krabel helped Vermilion Valley Conference leaders (10-1) keep four-game win streak intact going into Tuesday's league game at Westville.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-7 â€” Luke Fittonâ€™s heroics in thrilling win against Watseka have Panthers â€” who host Tuscola Tuesday â€” back in our Top 10.

10. Wateska 19-7 6 Coach Chad Cluverâ€™s program will try to avoid three-game losing streak before start of Class 2A postseason when it plays at Dwight this Friday.