Prep Highlights: Feb. 14

In boys’ basketball



■ Mahomet-Seymour 61, Normal U-High 58. The Bulldogs outscored the Pioneers 13-5 in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind victory. The triumph clinched the Corn Belt Conference championship for Mahomet-Seymour in a game played at Normal. The Bulldogs combined the scoring punch of Bradley Hamilton (22 points) and Cory Noe (21 points and 11 rebounds) to down the Pioneers on the road. The duo were perfect from the free throw line, with Noe hitting all 10 of his shots and Hamilton going six for six.

■ Monticello 63, St. Thomas More 43. Two Sages managed double-doubles in the same game. Luke Stokowski had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Calvin Fisher managed 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game played at Monticello. Jarron Roy had a career-high nine points for the Sages. Albion Francis led the Sabers with 15 points, while Nick Fruehling added 13 for the Sabers.

■ Rantoul 77, Unity 73. Martrellian “Duck” Gibson scored 15 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Eagles past the Rockets in a game placed in Rantoul. Kevin Williams put up 13 points for the Eagles. J.T. Wheeler lit up the scoreboard with 35 points for the Rockets, highlighted by five three-pointers. Steven Migut contributed 20 points for Unity.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Maroa-Forsyth 53. Brandon Trimble’s 24 points and Drayke Lannert’s 13 points paced the Spartans to victory in a game played at St. Joseph.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Tuscola 29. Andrew Zenner netted four three-pointers and scored 18 points overall to propel the Panthers past the Warriors in a game played at Paxton. Luis Rodriguez put up 12 points and Luke Fitton added 11 for the Panthers. Ray Kerkhoff led the way for the Warriors with 15 points on the night.

■ Argenta-Oreana 65, Arcola 50. Pierce Bradford’s 24 points paced the Bombers to victory over the Purple Riders in a game played at Arcola. Three players finished in double figures for the Purple Riders: Blake Lindenmeyer (15 points), Clayton Miller (13 points) and Myles Roberts (13 points).

■ Bismarck-Henning 57, Salt Fork 49. Junior Connor Watson drained 10 field goals and finished with 20 points to propel the Blue Devils to victory. Colton Story had 14 points for Bismarck-Henning. Caleb Fauver led the Storm with a career-high 21 points and five rebounds, with Zach Dable chipping in 12 points.

■ Hoopeston Area 67, Armstrong-Potomac 37. Trey Layden scored 23 points and Graham Eighner delivered 20 points to pace the Cornjerkers to a win in a game played at Armstrong. Jason Sollars took scoring honors for the Trojans with 13 points.

■ Milford 61, Schlarman 54. Junior Jacob Thompson poured in 26 points, Kyle McNally delivered 11 points and Tyler Schmidt added 10 for the Bearcats (16-8). Chris Stanley’s 22 points paced the Hilltoppers.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Hutsonville 58. Sophomore Jared Stevens led the way with 18 points to help the Hawks humble Hutsonville. Connor Wienke had 15 points and Gage Knoll added 12 points for the Hawks.

■ Decatur Lutheran 70, Cerro Cordo/Bement 40. Paolo Kinsella hit seven field goals and scored 14 points in a losing cause for the Broncos.

■ Ridgeview 63, Iroquois West 22. Alex Tongate’s 17 points led the Mustangs (25-1) to their 25th win of the season. Tyler Brenner and Max Grant both scored six points for Iroquois West. Ridgeview shot 44 percent from the field.

■ Olympia 51, LaSalette 47. Joel Adese put up 19 points and James Roth delivered 12 points in the loss for the Lions.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70, LeRoy 46. Senior Tucker Cribbett hit six field goals, including three from three-point range, and scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to victory. Sophomore Bryce Barnes had 13 points and junior Mitchell McNutt added 10 for the Falcons. The Panthers were led by a 24-point performance from sophomore Nick Perry.

■ Judah Christian 42, Uni 37. Eric Hall’s 13 points led the way for the Tribe. Paul D’Angelo paced the Illineks with 15 points.

■ Westville 54, Chrisman 32. Three players finished in double figures for the Tigers: Kendall Jefferson (16 points), Duncan Hathaway (15 points) and Ladavion Severado (13 points). Kyle Webster’s 12 points paced the Cardinals’ attack.

■ Warrensburg-Latham 64, Sullivan 38. Bryce Farris found the mark on eight field goals and finished with 19 points in a losing cause for the Redskins. Warrensburg-Latham outscored the Redskins 13-1 in the first quarter.

In girls' basketball

Central defeats Mahomet-Seymour

URBANA — An early lead was going to be imperative for Champaign Central in Tuesday’s Class 3A Urbana Regional semifinals against Mahomet-Seymour.

The Maroons got it. And added to it with what coach Pancho Moore said was one of their most complete games of the season in a 59-43 victory against the Bulldogs to set up a 7 p.m. Thursday championship showdown with top-seeded Mattoon.

“It was probably the most complete game we’ve played all year — start to finish — with the defensive intensity right out the gate and the fact we didn’t want (the season) to end,” Moore said. “They came right out fired up.”

Central led 14-3 after one quarter and 34-18 at the half. The Maroons (11-16) were just as strong in the second half, closing out the 16-point victory against Mahomet-Seymour (14-14).

Chanice Willis led Central with 19 points, but was just the start of the Maroons’ balanced scoring on the night. Fess Hawkins chipped in 14 points, and Anyesha Williams added 11.

“We knew going into the regionals everybody had to contribute,” Moore said. “We had to look for the open man and be unselfish with everything we did. That’s kind of what we did (Tuesday). We made that extra pass. The transition game was phenomenal. I don’t think (the Bulldogs) were able to handle that.”

Jordan Hackmann led Mahomet-Seymour with 18 points. Abbie Velazquez added nine for the Bulldogs.

Mattoon 62, Urbana 28. Urbana faced an early double-digit deficit against fifth-ranked Mattoon, and the Tigers were never able to recover after scoring in single digits in all four quarters in the semifinals of their own Class 3A regional. Akierra Bufford led Urbana (2-27) with eight points, while fellow freshman Alarea Jackson chipped in six.

Mattoon, which tied a school record with its 28th win, got a game-high 21 points from Avery Jackson. Sierra Thompson joined her in double figures with 13 points. The Green Wave (28-1) will face Champaign Central in Thursday’s 7 p.m. sectional championship game.

Galesburg 56, Prairie Central 18. Prairie Central’s deficit was double figures but not insurmountable through two quarters of the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional semifinals. But a big third quarter by Galesburg had the Hawks trailing by 32 with one quarter to play — too big a hole to recover.

Kylie Vogel led Prairie Central (9-16) with six points. Saige Milroy had 14 points to pace the Silver Streaks.

Class 1A

Heyworth 48, Schlarman 47. Schlarman found itself trailing early in the Lexington Sectional semifinals before scrapping to tie the game at 38-all heading into the fourth quarter. The game stayed that tight until the closing minute.

Heyworth got a free throw to drop for its one-point advantage. But Schlarman couldn’t sink one of three shots in the final 7 seconds in the upset loss for the state-ranked Hilltoppers (21-6).

“We lost to a good team with a good coach and a great game plan,” Schlarman coach Keith Peoples said. “They executed well. I don’t want to discredit our opponent, but there were a lot of things we could have done better. A lot of things we could have done to not put ourselves in the situation we found ourselves in the last 30 seconds of the game — particularly turnovers, rebounds and shot selection.”

Sophomore guard Anaya Peoples led Schlarman with 19 points. She was joined in double figures by Capria Brown (12 points) and Sydney Gouard (10). Janiah Newell had the Hilltoppers other six points.

Heyworth, which was led by 15 points from Stephanie Brown, had a serious advantage at the free-throw line. The Hornets made 16 of 30 free throws compared to 4 of 6 for Schlarman.

Decatur St. Teresa 50, Cissna Park 33. Cissna Park trailed by 10 points at halftime after being held scoreless for the first six minutes of the second quarter, and the Timberwolves (22-8) couldn’t mount enough of a comeback in the semifinals of the Lexington Sectional.

Class 4A

Normal 64, Danville 45. A slow start and finish stopped Danville in a Big 12 regional semifinals matchup against Normal in a regional semifinal game at Centennial. The Vikings trailed by 11 points after one quarter, and the Iron closed the game with a 12-point edge in the fourth.

Mikala Hall led Danville (16-12) with 20 points, and the Vikings’ junior topped the 1,000-point mark for her career in the third quarter. Makayla Gray chipped in 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Vikings.