Thursday's highlights: AOC boys take two games

In boys’ basketball

ACSI Mid-America Tournament

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 71, Portage (Ind.) Christian 47. Trevor Beachy scored 18 points and Benny Lee had 14 points as AOC opened tourney play at Kankakee with a victory. Lee completed his double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds. Beachy drained four three-point shots.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 61, Faith Christian 42. Robby Tucker’s double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) helped the Conquering Riders (17-16) secure a berth in the semifinals. Lee drained 16 points. Collectively, Tucker and Lee swished 10 three-pointers.



Nontournament

■ El Paso/Gridley 52, Blue Ridge 36. Dane Houser scored 11 points for Blue Ridge (1-25), which fell behind 23-9 after one quarter in Farmer City.

