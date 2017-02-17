‘Amazing’ venue serves thrilling Eagles victory

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — Like most of his Rantoul boys’ basketball teammates, Erick Johnson admitted he had not seen the iconic sports movie “Hoosiers.”

But when Eagles coach Brett Frerichs came up with the idea to play an Okaw Valley Conference game against St. Thomas More at historic “Hoosier Gym” in Indiana — the central location for the 1986 film — he made sure Johnson and the rest of the team got the chance to soak in the movie Wednesday night. And they loved it.

“I don’t know if they were that excited about it until we watched the movie the other night,” Frerichs said. “And as the movie went along, you could tell the enthusiasm got greater and greater.”

Watching the movie got the Eagles — and the Sabers, who also held a team-viewing party and had many team members who had not seen it — excited to play in a game in which the Eagles escaped with a 77-67 win on Friday night.

“It was amazing to actually have the experience to play in this gym,” said Johnson, who finished with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. “I had never been anywhere that I saw on TV. It was amazing to actually come play here. It was a pretty special moment.”

Just like in the movie, Friday night’s matchup served up some thrilling fireworks in the second half.

After struggling to make shots in the first half and with Rantoul (20-6, 8-0 Okaw Valley) using its size and strength advantage to get into the lane, STM (10-16, 2-6) found itself trailing 47-23 with 7:05 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Sabers stormed back behind strong second-half performances from DJ Lee and Albion Francis.

Lee netted 10 points in the third period while Francis poured in 10 points in the fourth, as STM clawed back to eventually pull within 53-49 following a 10-0 run that started with a Tanner Klein three-pointer at the third-period buzzer.

The game stayed close the rest of the way, as the Sabers pulled within four points three separate times but could never get over the hump.

“Coach told us in the locker room at halftime not to come out flat, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Eagles guard Duck Gibson, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “But we charged the engine back up, got our energy back up and got steals.”

For both teams, though, Friday night was more about the experience of playing in the historic venue, which seats a little more than 600.

The idea to have a game at Hoosier Gym came about when Frerichs heard Ridgeview had held a practice there, and it eventually snowballed from wanting to have a practice session at the venue to having a game.

“Coach Frerichs called me on Christmas Eve and said he had this idea to come here and play,” Sabers coach Matt Kelley said. “It was one of the great Christmas presents I could get. I was totally excited and all for it. I’m so glad it came together.

“Twenty years down the road, you’re not going to necessarily remember a home game against Rantoul, but they’re going to remember coming to Hickory. They’re going to watch the movie with their kids someday and say, ‘Hey, I got to play a game there.’ So, it’s kind of cool. It’s about making a memory for these guys. It was a lot of fun.”

The win gave the Eagles a second consecutive undefeated OVC season and secured them at least 20 wins for a second straight year — the first time since the 1965 season Rantoul has won 20 or more games for two straight seasons. But if the Eagles are going to win any more games with the stiff competition heading their way — Thornton Fractional North (today), Danville (Monday) and a regional semifinal against Mahomet-Seymour on March 1 — they won’t be able to lose focus when holding a lead like they did Friday.

“We have to change our mentality for the rest of the season,” Johnson said. “We get up 20 and our mentality is, ‘We’re up now. We’re just going to let off.’ But we came back together and fixed it and pulled through.”



Monticello 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 46. The host Sages held off the Spartans to deliver coach Kevin Roy his 200th victory in charge of Monticello. Calvin Fisher led the way for the Sages (18-5) with a game-high 27 points, while Isiah Florey and Luke Stokowski each had eight points as Monticello won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Trimble paced SJ-O (18-9) with 14 points and Kolten Taylor had 11 points.