Friday's highlights: Cardinals, Panthers win league titles

In boys’ basketball

ECIC Tournament

■ Bloomington Cornerstone 50, Judah Christian 35. Cade Chitty scored a team-high 16 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Tribe (13-13) in the title game.

■ Uni High 48, DeLand-Weldon 43. The Illineks (11-12) ended the regular season with a third-place-game triumph, thanks to 18 points from Paul D’Angelo and 12 points from Varun Chopra. Wes Young paced D-W with a game-high 20 points.



ACSI Mid-America Tournament

■ Mountain Top (Wis.) 74, Arthur Okaw Christian 56. Ian Lowry paced AOC (18-16) with a team-high 20 points and Olivier Binion added 12 points for the Conquering Riders, who trailed 50-35 at halftime in Kankakee.



Nontournament

■ Argenta-Oreana 67, Sangamon Valley 55. Four Bombers ended up in double figures to lead A-O (17-10) to a home win. Parker Haltom (15 points), Brody Ulrey (14 points), Pierce Bradford (13 points) and Jared Gifford (10 points) carried a balanced offense.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40, Cerro Gordo/Bement 37. Will Cohan accounted for 10 points and four other Knights scored six points apiece in a road win for ALAH (8-17). Paolo Kinsella scored 11 points for the Broncos (5-20).

■ Bismarck-Henning 81, Armstrong-Potomac 45. Blake Reifsteck scored a game-high 20 points, Colton Story wasn’t far behind with 19 points and the host Blue Devils (19-9) rolled past the Trojans in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Connor Watson (12 points) and Austin Farnsworth (11 points) aided B-H’s highest-scoring output of the season. Cameron Colunga led A-P (6-22) with 18 points.

■ Champaign Central 89, Peoria Manual 75. The duo of Tim Finke and Doug Wallen was too much for Manual to stop as the host Maroons claimed their fifth straight win. Finke paced all scorers with a game-high 28 points and Wallen added 23 points for Central (15-9).

■ Chrisman 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66. Brian Porter unleashed a team-high 33 points to power the host Cardinals (20-6) to an outright VVC championship. Kyle Webster added 16 points for Chrisman. G-RF’s Conor Steinbaugh was a one-man scoring show with a game-high 45 points for the Buffaloes (5-24).

■ Clifton Central 63, Iroquois West 53. The visiting Raiders (4-23) fell in Sangamon Valley Conference action despite 18 points from Corey Schunke.

■ Clinton 66, Sullivan 54. Seth Westfall scored 18 points and Austin Rauch contributed 14 points for Clinton (10-13) in a home Central Illinois Conference win. Bryce Farris scored a game-high 20 points for Sullivan (3-20).

■ Fisher 72, Fieldcrest 33. A dominant second half allowed the visiting Bunnies (18-9) to cruise in Heart of Illinois Conference play with their fifth straight win. Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins led all scorers with 18 points, while Ryan Meents (13 points), Cale Zook (12 points) and Zach Griffith (11 points, eight rebounds, four assists) all finished in double figures.

■ Hoopeston Area 56, Milford 43. Trey Layden poured in a game-high 21 points, Ryan Drayer drained four three-pointers en route to 12 points and Lucas Hofer added 11 points for Hoopeston Area in a home VVC win. Jacob Thompson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (16-9), while Steven Varela chipped in 12 points.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 54. Nick Herrmann made his only field goal count, sinking a three-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the host Bulldogs to a Corn Belt win. Cory Noe (20 points) and Noah Benedict (11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) also played key roles for M-S (19-8), which won its seventh straight game.

■ Normal West 66, Danville 59. The Vikings lost for the first time since Jan. 6 with a home Big 12 loss to the Wildcats after Normal West rallied from a 48-43 deficit to start the fourth quarter. Kendle Moore nearly single-handedly carried the Vikings (17-7) to a win, scoring a game-high 33 points.

■ Oakwood 59, Schlarman 40. The host Comets won their third consecutive game, with Cameron Wise (game-high 19 points), Bryce Jones (15 points) and Skylar Bolton (12 points) sparking Oakwood (14-12) in VVC action. Johnny Carnahan (15 points) and Jahari McGuire (13 points) carried the Hilltoppers (9-13).

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Cissna Park 30. The host Panthers capped an unbeaten 7-0 season in SVC play as Andrew Zenner and Luke Fitton each registered 18 points for PBL (18-7). Christian Stadeli led Cissna Park (10-17) with nine points.

■ Peoria 66, Centennial 42. The host Chargers trailed 29-18 and couldn’t recover in the second half of a Big 12 loss. Tyrese Williams led Centennial (9-17) with 11 points and Kam Reaves added 10 points.

■ Okaw Valley 62, Arcola 58. Myles Roberts had a team-high 17 points, while Clayton Miller and Blake Lindenmeyer each scored 15 points for the Purple Riders in a road setback.

■ Ridgeview 63, Tremont 56. The host Mustangs prevailed in HOIC play for their 12th consecutive victory. Tyler McCormick dropped a game-high 23 points to lead Ridgeview (26-1), while Noah Young and Corey Graham each tallied 11 points.

■ Tri-County 66, Martinsville 58. TJ Bishop scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the second half to spark the Titans (12-16) in a home win.

■ Tuscola 57, Meridian 47. The host Warriors (15-10) snapped a two-game losing streak with a CIC win behind 15 points from Dalton Hoel, 12 points from Kaleb Williams and 10 points from Ray Kerkhoff.

■ Westville 45, Salt Fork 34. Kendall Jefferson dropped in a game-high 22 points and Ladavion Severado added nine points for the visiting Tigers (17-12) in a VVC win. Caleb Fauver and Brady McMasters each had seven points for the Storm (13-14).



In girls’ basketball

IACS state tournament

■ Danville First Baptist 45, Southside Oak Lawn 12. First Baptist led 29-12 at halftime before its defense shut out Southside in the second half. Mattie Bumpus paced First Baptist with a game-high 18 points and Ashley Snook had 17 points.