Saturday's highlights: AOC boys fourth at tournament
ACSI Mid-America Tourney
■ Victory (Ind.) 59, Arthur Okaw Christian 55. In the third-place game in Kankakee, AOC (19-17) was led by Benny Lee (23 points) and Trevor Beachy (10).
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 68, Sycamore Cornerstone Christian 50. Robby Tucker just missed a double-double (14 points, nine boards) for the Conquering Riders.
Nontournament
■ La Salette 79-102, Chicago Quest 55-42. James Deister scored 13 points in the first game of a doubleheader at The Coliseum, then followed that with a school-record 57 points (23 for 32 from the field) in Game 2 for the Lions (18-6). The latter display moved Deister into second on La Salette’s career scoring chart.
■ Unity 70, Maroa-Forsyth 37. Makenzie Heyen had 16 points, J.T. Wheeler had 14 and Steven Migut 11 as the Rockets (10-12) ended the regular season with a nonconference win at home.
■ Thornton Fractional North 66, Rantoul 28. In a game between two 20-win teams, the Eagles (20-7) fell behind 41-16 at halftime and were unable to catch up at home.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.