Saturday's highlights: AOC boys fourth at tournament

ACSI Mid-America Tourney

■ Victory (Ind.) 59, Arthur Okaw Christian 55. In the third-place game in Kankakee, AOC (19-17) was led by Benny Lee (23 points) and Trevor Beachy (10).

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 68, Sycamore Cornerstone Christian 50. Robby Tucker just missed a double-double (14 points, nine boards) for the Conquering Riders.

Nontournament

■ La Salette 79-102, Chicago Quest 55-42. James Deister scored 13 points in the first game of a doubleheader at The Coliseum, then followed that with a school-record 57 points (23 for 32 from the field) in Game 2 for the Lions (18-6). The latter display moved Deister into second on La Salette’s career scoring chart.

■ Unity 70, Maroa-Forsyth 37. Makenzie Heyen had 16 points, J.T. Wheeler had 14 and Steven Migut 11 as the Rockets (10-12) ended the regular season with a nonconference win at home.

■ Thornton Fractional North 66, Rantoul 28. In a game between two 20-win teams, the Eagles (20-7) fell behind 41-16 at halftime and were unable to catch up at home.