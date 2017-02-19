Advanced Prep (Week of Feb. 20)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. MONDAY, TUESDAY, FRIDAY: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

Could fifth-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden have a Regional final rematch with Bloomington Central Catholic, which they beat in overtime last year in their toughest game of a state title run? Of course, fourth-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda will be standing in their way in the semis.

2. MONDAY, TUESDAY, FRIDAY: Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional

One of the fun aspects of the playoffs is when quality teams from our area that wouldn’t have faced each other in the regular season match up. St. Thomas More gets the best of Vermilion County with a possible final matchup with Hoopeston Area in a regional that includes Bismarck-Henning, Salt Fork, Westville and Oakwood.

3. MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: Class 2A Unity Regional

Top-seeded Monticello will be favored, but possible semifinal opponent Unity has had a strong run of results to close out the season, topping St. Thomas More before coming within four points of Rantoul. Argenta-Oreana and Tuscola could be an enticing matchup in the other semifinal.

4. TUESDAY: Dual Team Wrestling Sectional, 6 p.m.

Let by Class 2A 195-pound runner-up, along with qualifiers Zach Daebelliehn (170 pounds), David Griffet (220) and David Spencer (126), Mahomet-Seymour will host its team sectional against Chatham Glenwood for the right to head to state at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington on Saturday.

5. FRIDAY, SATURDAY: State Swimming

Champaign Central’s Cam Barnard and Luke Thompson lead a parade of Maroons to state, qualifying in four events apiece, including the 200-yard medley relay, where the two earned All-American honors last year. Luke Starks qualified in both the 500 and 200 freestyle relays for Centennial.