Defending champs SJ-O ready to prove doubters wrong once again

ST. JOSEPH — The defending Class 2A boys’ basketball state champions aren’t exactly, well, favored to win another state title come March.

At least on paper.

Don’t bother bringing up that concept to St. Joseph-Ogden senior guard Brandon Trimble, though. The Spartans’ all-time leading scorer — who verbally committed to Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday night — has heard it before. Like last year.

“I remember looking at the newspaper before the Bloomington Central Catholic game, and I see we’re supposed to lose by 10 or something like that,” Trimble said. “My mom is like, ‘Is that going to affect your guys?’ I said, ‘No, mom, we’re locked in. It doesn’t matter what anyone else says about us.’ When we got to state, we came out and proved everyone wrong. Everyone stepped up.”

The Spartans put together a clinic during an epic month-long stretch last year that ended with SJ-O winning its first-ever state title.

Now, SJ-O will try to capture the same magic that propelled coach Brian Brooks’ program to statewide promimence in 2016 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the fifth-seeded Spartans (18-9) take on fourth-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda (18-7) in a 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinal game.

“I love the postseason,” Brooks said. “It’s just an exciting time. There’s not much better in athletics when it’s win or go home.”

SJ-O, however, will need to overcome a talented PBL team coached by Adam Schonauer and led by key playmakers like Andrew Zenner and Luke Fitton well before thoughts of returning to Peoria’s Carver Arena creep into their heads.

The Panthers already own a 57-54 win against SJ-O on Jan. 24, a game in which Trimble — the area’s leading scorer at 29.4 ppg who goes into Tuesday night with 2,087 career points — said he was dealing with a 102-degree fever.

“Adam does a great job, and it should be a great game,” Brooks said. “ Two totally different styles in terms of our style of play. It’s a tough matchup, but we look forward to it.”

SJ-O will try to buck recent history among small-school programs this postseason. Since the Illinois High School Association expanded to four classes starting with the 2008 state tournament, no 1A or 2A program has won consecutive state titles. The last small-school program to win back-to-back state championships was Lawrenceville in 1982 and 1983. In the 35 years since Marty Simmons led Lawrenceville to the first of those two state titles, East St. Louis Lincoln (1987-89), Proviso East (1991-92), Peoria Manual (1994-97), Peoria Central (2003-04), Chicago Simeon (2006-07), Simeon again (2010-13) and Chicago Morgan Park (2013-14) are all big schools that reached the top of their sport in consecutive years.

SJ-O senior forward Marty Wright, who played basketball his freshman year with the Spartans before stepping aside the last two seasons, only to rejoin the team prior to this season, said the topic of repeating is one the Spartans are familiar with.

“It’s not like you don’t think about it,” Wright said. “You do. We’ve got a big target on our back, and we know that. It definitely gets brought up. Not as much as when we’re just hanging out or going around town, but it floats around.”

With Trimble leading the way and complementary pieces around him like Wright, senior guard Kolten Taylor, junior guard Jordan Brooks, senior forward Brandon Dable, sophomore forward Jack Cook and junior forward Bryce Haake, the possibility of SJ-O adding to its recent run of postseason success isn’t such a stretch.

After all, SJ-O started its postseason last year with an eerily similar record (17-9) to the one the program has now.

“The next day after we won the state title, I was in the gym working out already, but I did enjoy it because that was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life with my family and my friends and people within the basketball program,” Trimble said. “You really do make a lot of good memories when you go to state. Hopefully we go back because I’m ready, and I know everyone else on the team is ready to accomplish big things.”