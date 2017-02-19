State on their minds: Boys' baskeball playoff capsules

The small-school boys’ basketball season ends in less than three weeks, with Class 1A and 2A state title games slated for March 11 in downtown Peoria. Beginning Monday, 33 area teams start the journey in an attempt to become one of two small-school teams across the state to hoist a state championship trophy on the floor of Carver Arena. Sports editor MATT DANIELS is back with a glimpse of other area teams involved:

Class 2A

Bismarck-Henning Regional

Hoopeston Area (22-4): The second-seeded Cornjerkers seem to have righted some of their struggles from earlier this month, winning their final two games before Wednesday night’s regional opener against either Westville or Oakwood. Trey Layden & Co., however, will have to ward off some pesky Vermilion Valley Conference foes if they want to win a long-awaited regional title.

St. Thomas More (10-16): Third-seeded Sabers get a bye into the regional semifinals despite having fewest wins among any of the six teams in the regional. Quality wins against St. Joseph-Ogden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Watseka certainly seemed to help STM with its seed, while Albion Francis and Tanner Klein give Sabers needed scoring punch.

Bismarck-Henning (19-9): Despite holding the seventh seed in the sub-sectional and needing three wins in five days to capture a regional title, first-year coach Gary Tidwell’s team is playing well. B-H has reliable scorers in Colton Story, Connor Watson, Blake Reifsteck and others. The Blue Devils also beat Hoopeston Area 53-36 on Feb. 7. Maybe the home-court advantage pushes B-H to a regional title.

Westville (17-12): Why should Tigers feel confident about chances to pull off three wins and win a regional title despite having the eighth seed? They’ve beaten Bismarck-Henning, Oakwood and Salt Fork and lost by two to Hoopeston Area earlier in the season. Veteran coach Jeff Millis will look for Kendall Jefferson, Ladavion Severado and others to supply scoring and tough-nosed defense the Tigers are known for.

Oakwood (14-12): The 10th-seeded Comets haven’t won a regional title since 1990. Cameron Wise, Chase Vinson, Sklar Bolton and Bryce Jones are all capable of scoring double digits each night out for Oakwood, which owns wins against Westville and Salt Fork, along with close losses to Hoopeston Area and Bismarck-Henning.

Salt Fork (13-15): Storm enters the postseason on a downward trend, having lost three straight. But coach Andrew Johnson’s team, which won a 1A regional last season, has kept games close all season, so don’t be shocked if 11th-seeded Salt Fork pulls off an upset or two.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (18-7): The fourth-seeded Panthers already beat Tuesday night’s regional semifinal foe, St. Joseph-Ogden, 57-54 on Jan. 24, the start of the current run PBL is on. Andrew Zenner, Luke Fitton, Cole Eshleman and others have played key roles in helping PBL win nine of its final 10 games, including four straight going into the postseason.

St. Joseph-Ogden (18-9): The defending Class 2A state champions are 7-7 in their last 14 games. Still, No. 5 SJ-O has the area’s leading scorer in Brandon Trimble and one of the best big-game coaches in the state in Brian Brooks. The chance to win consecutive state titles, if the Spartans can avenge their earlier loss to PBL, will likely go through Bloomington Central Catholic again in Friday’s regional title game.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (20-8): Hard to imagine a 20-win team as a sixth seed in a sub-sectional. The Falcons are, though, despite two stellar guards in Tucker Cribbett and Mitchell McNutt, the latter of whom surpassed 1,000 career points in GCMS’ 83-34 regular-season finale win at Lexington. By doing so, McNutt became only the second junior in GCMS history to ever do that. Those two will have to play exceptionally if GCMS wants to win its first regional title since 2009.



Unity Regional

Monticello (18-5): It’s turned into a season of streaks for the top-seeded Sages, the favorites to win it all in Tolono. Monticello, paced by a potent front line of Calvin Fisher, Luke Stokowski and Isiah Florey, has won four straight. That current run comes after seven straight wins to start the season, which was later followed by another seven-game win streak for a program seeking its third consecutive regional title.

Argenta-Oreana (17-10): Twenty years has elapsed since the last regional title for the No. 4 Bombers, who rely on a host of options — Pierce Bradford, Brody Ulrey and Derek Jones, among others — on offense. The Macon County tournament champions this season have won six of their last eight games.

Tuscola (15-10): Nearly a decade has passed without the fifth-seeded Warriors claiming a regional title. Coach Matt Franks’ team — led by Ray Kerkhoff, Dalton Hoel and Kaleb Williams — will have to get past Georgetown-Ridge Farm scoring machine Conor Steinbaugh, a balanced Argenta-Oreana offense and possibly Monticello to end the drought.

Unity (10-12): JT Wheeler has the potential to single-handedly lift the sixth-seeded Rockets to a few upsets at home this week and the program’s first regional title in five seasons. But Unity is even more dangerous when Steven Migut, Jon Decker and Makenzie Heyen chip in offensively, too.

Villa Grove/Heritage (14-15): Close losses have permeated the eighth-seeded Hawks’ schedule ever since Thanksgiving. So have close victories. Jared Stevens, Connor Wienke and Hayden Painter will need to play their best in order for the latter to happen this week instead of the former.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm (5-24): The 11th-seeded Buffaloes carry a nine-game losing streak into Monday’s regional opener against Tuscola. Simply put, G-RF is the least expected team that will emerge hoisting hardware on Friday night in Tolono, but watch out for Steinbaugh. The senior guard can flat out score.



Pana Regional

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-17): If 11th-seeded Knights knock off Cumberland on Monday, a Tuesday night date with state-ranked Teutopolis awaits. Will Cohan and the rest of coach Dale Schuring’s team will need to play their best game of the season if they want to upset the Wooden Shoes.

Sullivan (2-22): The 12th-seeded Redskins, riding a 10-game losing streak, will need more than a few breaks if they want to prevail this week. Sullivan’s two wins this season have come against Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo/Bement, two programs with a combined 6-47 record.



Momence Regional

Watseka (19-8): Win Tuesday night against host Momence, and the third-seeded Warriors will hit the 20-win mark for the second straight season. Win Friday night and coach Chad Cluver’s program, which features senior Nate Schroeder, who recently surpassed 1,000 points for his career, will earn its first regional title since 2008.

Iroquois West (4-23): First-year coach Aaron Harrison and his Raiders have had a hard go of it this winter, but have picked up half of its wins in February. If the 11th-seeded Raiders wish to produce a few surprises this week, they’ll need big games from Corey Schunke and Tyler Brenner.



Meridian Regional

Cerro Gordo/Bement (5-20): The 10th-seeded Broncos, led by Paolo Kinsella, have a 10-game losing streak going into Monday’s regional quarterfinal game against Maroa-Forsyth. A win and No. 2 St. Teresa is up next on Tuesday night in the regional semifinals.



Class 1A

Schlarman Regional

Chrisman (20-6): The Vermilion Valley Conference regular-season champions, and No. 2 seed in the sub-sectional, have the talent in Brian Porter, Kyle Webster and Bryce Krabel to pull off the Cardinals’ first regional title since 2011.

Fisher (18-9): The third-seeded Bunnies are arguably Chrisman’s toughest challenge when it comes to winning a regional title. Coach Cody Diskin’s program is buoyed by the stellar play of veteran forward Zach Griffith, along with Jaden Jones-Watkins, Cale Zook and Ryan Meents, in Fisher’s search for its first sectional appearance in five years.

Schlarman (9-13): The seventh-seeded Hilltoppers might have an advantage playing at their own Shebby Gymnasium, but Schlarman is only 4-8 on its home court this year. Veteran coach John Spezia will need superb performances from Johnny Carnahan, Jahari McGuire and others if Schlarman wants to emerge from a crowded field of area contenders.

Judah Christian (13-13): The eighth-seeded Tribe will need to call on continued production from Cade Chitty, Terrell Helm and Daniel Alston, among others, if the Champaign private school, which has gone 9-5 since Jan. 9, hopes to spring a few surprises en route to some postseason wins

Arcola (10-16): The Purple Riders, the No. 9 seed, will need to win three games in five days to earn second straight regional title. Myles Roberts, Blake Lindenmeyer and Clayton Miller have carried offensive burden, but Arcola comes into postseason having lost five of its last six games.

Tri-County (12-16): T.J. Bishop and Cody Richardson are two bonafide scoring options for the 10th-seeded Titans, who hovered near .500 for most of the early part of the season before losing six of eight games from Jan. 7 to Feb. 3.

Uni High (11-12): With Noah Blue in the lineup, the 11th-seeded Illineks might have enough to perhaps make a run to the regional title game. Without their leading scorer, who has been sidelined for almost a month with a broken wrist, Uni High will need Paul D’Angelo and Illinois golf signee Varun Chopra to lead the way.



LeRoy Regional

LeRoy (11-14): Nick Perry can score in bunches for the defending Class 1A state champions, who haven’t been above .500 this season. Brett Egan is another veteran for the fifth-seeded Panthers, who need to get by Bloomington Cornerstone first before setting up a possible regional title tilt against Heyworth.

Blue Ridge (1-25): The 12th-seeded Knights have struggled all season going into Tuesday’s game against Decatur Lutheran, losing 22 in a row since picking up their lone win Nov. 25 against Decatur Christian.



St. Anne Regional

Milford (16-9): Fourth-seeded Bearcats have played well lately, winning nine of their last 10, with 6-foot-7 big man Jacob Thompson a threat to garner a double-double each time out. Milford will likely need to beat top seed St. Anne, though, on its home court for second regional title in last three seasons.

Cissna Park (10-17): After starting the season 2-9, fifth-seeded Timberwolves held their own the rest of the way. Christian Stadeli and Julian Stadeli are key components for veteran coach Kevin Long’s team, which beat regional semifinal foe Armstrong-Potomac 52-29 on Dec. 17.

Armstrong-Potomac (6-22): Only wins for Trojans in 2017 have come against Iroquois West and Georgetown-Ridge Farm. A-P, led by Jason Sollars and Cameron Colunga, faces tall task if it wants to win program’s first regional since 2006.



Mt. Pulaski Regional

Ridgeview (26-1): The state’s top-ranked 1A team is the top seed in this sub-sectional, which could send the Mustangs on to Arcola for sectional play and Redbird Arena for a super-sectional game. Tyler McCormick and Noah Young are the catalysts for Hall of Fame coach Rodney Kellar’s team, which only lost to Fisher this season.