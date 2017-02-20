Monday's highlights: Westville, B-H boys advance

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 2A Unity Regional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Unity's Jonathan Decker(44) brings down a rebound in front of Heritage's Jeremy Cottrell(00) in a Class 2A Regional game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Unity won, 58-36.

In boys’ basketball

Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional

■ Westville 43, Oakwood 34. LaDavion Severado scored a game-high 15 points and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line as the Tigers (18-12) beat a team they’d lost to nine days ago. Kendall Jefferson added 12 points for Westville, which clinched the win by hitting 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws.

Cameron Wise led Oakwood (14-13) with 13 points.

The Comets led 11-9 after one quarter. Westville finishes the season 2-1 against the Comets, but the recent loss was a learning experience.

“We had a four-point lead (on Feb. 9) with 1:39 to go, but didn’t handle pressure well,” said Westville coach Jeff Millis, who will be inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame in May.

In the regional opener, the Tigers led 32-28 entering the fourth quarter. “We ran about 21/2 minutes off the clock,” Millis said.

He has asked his team to be more patient after losing 14-point scorer Brady Crain for the season with a broken foot sustained in the Vermilion County Tournament championship game.

“We had to retool some things and it took a while to get adjusted,” Millis said. “We don’t have that 6-foot-4 (Crain) and can’t play the game as fast as we did. We went to more of a tempo game. The more rebounds there are in a game, the more chances there are to get beat.”

Down the stretch, the Tigers have hit their peak, including a 22-point Senior Night win over Vermilion Valley Conference champion Chrisman.

“We’ve played some good basketball the last two or three weeks,” Millis said. “I’m pleased with it. We’re inches away from having 23 wins.”

Free-throw shooting has been sporadic for the Tigers, who show 59 percent accuracy for the season, though Millis said, “for the most part, we’ve made them when the game is on the line.”

In Wednesday’s regional semifinals, Westville will face Hoopeston Area, the top seed at the Bismarck site.

“It will take a heck of a game, but at least we have a chance,” Millis said. Hoopeston is 2-0 against the Tigers, including a two-point triumph.



■ Bismarck-Henning 63, Salt Fork 51. The Blue Devils (20-9) had four double-figure scorers as they completed a two-game season sweep of the Storm (13-16).

Blake Reifsteck scored 16 points and was followed by Wyatt Edwards (13), Drew Reifsteck (11) and Colton Story (10). The Storm was led by Ben Dowers with 19 points and Caleb Fauver with 14.

B-H led 21-11 after one quarter.

“We distributed the ball well and had a well-rounded game on both ends,” B-H coach Gary Tidwell said. “I was impressed with the way we competed.”

With the victory, the Blue Devils hit the 20-win mark for the fifth time in the past six seasons. It was a plateau Tidwell thought possible when he took over the program this season.

“This is a veteran group and we’ve put a lot of effort into our practices,” Tidwell said. “The players are playing with more confidence. They’ve bought into the system we’ve established.”

B-H had a regular-season win over Salt Fork, but the team took nothing for granted in the rematch.

“They’ve been in about every game and compete really well,” Tidwell said. “We picked up our defensive pressure.”

B-H will face St. Thomas More on Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Tidwell doesn’t mind that the Sabers drew a first-round bye.

“I like to play, get a game under our belts and get confidence,” Tidwell said. “We’ll save their legs (Tuesday) at practice, watch film and get some shots up.”



Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Tri-Valley 44. Tucker Cribbett scored 23 points and Bryce Barnes had 11, with the duo combining to hit 15 of 18 free throws, as the Falcons (21-8) opened postseason play at home with a win.



Class 2A Meridian Regional

■ Maroa-Forsyth 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 45. Paolo Kinsella scored 14 points and Tim Winters had 11 for the Broncos (5-21), who exited the postseason after a loss to the Trojans.



Class 2A Momence Regional

■ Clifton Central 64, Iroquois West 52. In a rematch between schools that played one another Friday, the Comets posted their second double-digit win over the Raiders (4-24) in four days.



Class 2A Pana Regional

■ Cumberland 61, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 32. Shandon Herschberger scored 11 points for the Knights (8-18), who suffered a season-ending loss to Cumberland (16-11). Colton Romine pulled down a team-high four rebounds.



■ Pana 45. Sullivan 32. Bryce Farris hit a game-high 19 points for the Redskins (2-23), who trailed by a point after one quarter but couldn’t pull out a win against the Panthers on their own home court.



Class 1A Schlarman Regional

■ Arcola 56, Judah Christian 52. The Purple Riders (11-16) advanced into a Wednesday semifinal game against top-seeded Chrisman after ousting the Tribe (13-14).



Class 1A Mount Pulaski Regional

■ Roanoke-Benson 61, DeLand-Weldon 40. Brandon Lappin and Wes Young each scored 15 points for the Eagles (7-15), who bowed out of the postseason with a first-round loss.



Nontournament

■ Danville 76, Rantoul 59. Kendle Moore scored a game-high 25 points after sitting out the first quarter, and the Vikings (18-7) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit thanks to a 55-point second-half blitz at home. Sean Houpt and Daylen Davis-Williams each hit 18 points and Caleb Griffin chipped in nine. With Kevonte Williams returning from an injury to start his first game in nearly two months, the Eagles (20-8) built a 32-21 halftime lead. He finished with 11 points. Duck Gibson had 14 points and Kevin Williams contributed 13 points.