N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Feb. 21)
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 10:05pm | Matt Daniels
N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 13
Since losing to Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour has won seven games in a row as well as a Corn Belt title. That's why the Bulldogs are back at No. 1 in our weekly boys' basketball rankings. Here's the rundown from sports editor Matt Daniels. 

The postseason is finally here for small-school teams, with Class 3A and 4A teams starting next week. Hereâ€™s our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour    19-8    4    M-S sat at 12-8 after a loss at Champaign Central on Jan. 24. Since then, Cory Noe & Co. have rattled off seven straight victories going into Tuesdayâ€™s Corn Belt game at Pontiac.

2. Ridgeview    26-1    2    Stateâ€™s top-ranked Class 1A team will try to live up to that billing when Mustangs open postseason on Wednesday night at Mt. Pulaski Regional against Roanoke-Benson.

3. Danville    18-7    1    Vikings had eight-game win streak, likely a chance to win Big 12 title, go by wayside with loss to Normal West, but rebounded with a home win against Rantoul on Monday night.

4. Champaign Central    15-9    4    Maroons wonâ€™t win Big 12 title, but they could end regular season on seven-game win streak if they win Tuesday at Normal West and Friday night at home against Peoria.

5. Rantoul    20-8    3    Eagles ended regular season Monday night with loss at Danville, but coach Brett Frerichsâ€™ team will look to regroup before starting Class 3A postseason play March 1 against M-S.

6. Monticello    18-5    6    Sages are top seed in their Class 2A sub-sectional and put four-game win streak on line against host and Okaw Valley foe Unity on Wednesday night during regional semifinals.

7. Hoopeston Area    22-4    7    Cornjerkers won final two regular-season games ahead of contest against Vermilion Valley foe Westville on Wednesday night in Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinals.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    18-7    9    Adam Schonauerâ€™s Panthers have won nine of last 10 games ahead of chance to knock off defending Class 2A state champion St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday in Gibson City.

9. Chrisman    20-6    8    VVC champions will try to win another title â€” a Class 1A regional â€” when Cardinals open Schlarman Regional play on Wednesday night against Judah Christian in Danville.

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    21-8    â€”    Falcons won three of last four regular-season games before taking down Tri-Valley in a Monday regional quarterfinal, advancing to play top seed Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday.

