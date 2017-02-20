N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Feb. 21)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 13 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Since losing to Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour has won seven games in a row as well as a Corn Belt title. That's why the Bulldogs are back at No. 1 in our weekly boys' basketball rankings. Here's the rundown from sports editor Matt Daniels.

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 19-8 4 M-S sat at 12-8 after a loss at Champaign Central on Jan. 24. Since then, Cory Noe & Co. have rattled off seven straight victories going into Tuesdayâ€™s Corn Belt game at Pontiac.

2. Ridgeview 26-1 2 Stateâ€™s top-ranked Class 1A team will try to live up to that billing when Mustangs open postseason on Wednesday night at Mt. Pulaski Regional against Roanoke-Benson.

3. Danville 18-7 1 Vikings had eight-game win streak, likely a chance to win Big 12 title, go by wayside with loss to Normal West, but rebounded with a home win against Rantoul on Monday night.

4. Champaign Central 15-9 4 Maroons wonâ€™t win Big 12 title, but they could end regular season on seven-game win streak if they win Tuesday at Normal West and Friday night at home against Peoria.

5. Rantoul 20-8 3 Eagles ended regular season Monday night with loss at Danville, but coach Brett Frerichsâ€™ team will look to regroup before starting Class 3A postseason play March 1 against M-S.

6. Monticello 18-5 6 Sages are top seed in their Class 2A sub-sectional and put four-game win streak on line against host and Okaw Valley foe Unity on Wednesday night during regional semifinals.

7. Hoopeston Area 22-4 7 Cornjerkers won final two regular-season games ahead of contest against Vermilion Valley foe Westville on Wednesday night in Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinals.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-7 9 Adam Schonauerâ€™s Panthers have won nine of last 10 games ahead of chance to knock off defending Class 2A state champion St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday in Gibson City.

9. Chrisman 20-6 8 VVC champions will try to win another title â€” a Class 1A regional â€” when Cardinals open Schlarman Regional play on Wednesday night against Judah Christian in Danville.

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21-8 â€” Falcons won three of last four regular-season games before taking down Tri-Valley in a Monday regional quarterfinal, advancing to play top seed Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday.