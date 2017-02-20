Rockets find way to win without Wheeler

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 2A Unity Regional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Unity's Jonathan Decker(44) brings down a rebound in front of Heritage's Jeremy Cottrell(00) in a Class 2A Regional game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Unity won, 58-36.

TOLONO — JT Wheeler has taken the offensive load for the Unity boys’ basketball team this season, leading his closest teammate by double figures with 21.6 points per game.

But when Wheeler was out for long stretches of Monday’s 58-36 win over Villa Grove/Heritage in a Class 2A Unity Regional quarterfinal thanks to foul trouble, the sixth-seeded Rockets built a 20-point first-half lead and showed their offense doesn’t always have to revolve around Wheeler.

At least not anymore.

“We scored plenty when JT was out, and that’s a good sign for us,” junior Steven Migut said. “He got hurt early in the year and we lost a few games I feel like we should have won.

“He’s a main guy for us on offense, but when we can come in and put up 30 or so points without JT scoring a basket, that means our offense is getting somewhere.”

To get to that point, though, was a process.

In their first year under coach Matt Reed, the Rockets (11-12) have slowly acclimated to Reed’s motion offense and a defense based on shutting down passing lanes.

After going through most of the Okaw Valley Conference season with just one win, Unity closed out its league season with a win over St. Thomas More and a four-point loss to Rantoul, which won all eight of its conference games.

“We’ve shot the ball a little bit better, (and) we’ve guarded a little bit better,” Reed said. “At Rantoul we really, really competed. That was a game that could’ve gone either way, and I think it gave our guys some confidence that if you can play with them, you ought to be able to play with most anybody around.

“You’re going through your first year here, and we’ve still got a lot of things to learn, but they’re starting to understand, the more we reverse the ball, the better off we’re going to be.”

Migut led Unity with 17 points, while Jonathan Decker finished with 11. Despite missing most of the first half, Wheeler finished with 13 points.

“I think we’re playing our best basketball at the end,” Decker said. “We’re really starting to pull everything together, make smart decisions, and play as a team.”

The Rockets will have a chance to show just how much they’ve improved of late in Wednesday’s regional semifinal against Monticello, which beat the Rockets 64-35 just two weeks ago, just before Unity’s quality performances against STM and Rantoul.

“We’re playing our best basketball of the year right now, and you want one shot at the best team around that’s in your sub-sectional, and you’re going to get that Wednesday night,” Reed said. “We’d better be (better than the last time they played), or it’s going to be a short night.”

Eighth-seeded VG/H (14-16) was led by Jacob Blacker’s 10 points.



Tuscola 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. The upset was in play Monday as 11th-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm poured in eight three-pointers and held fifth-seeded Tuscola scoreless for long stretches of their regional quarterfinal game, closing the deficit to one early in the fourth quarter.

But the Warriors didn’t panic. And in the end, they staved off the Buffaloes for a win.

“At this time of the year, it was a sluggish first half for us,” Tuscola coach Matt Franks said. “I didn’t think that game had some flow. Georgetown made some shots. I was glad our guys didn’t panic and all of a sudden play very uncharacteristic.”

After closing the score to 33-32, the Buffaloes (5-25) weren’t able to contend with 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior Ray Kerkhoff, who scored seven points to reel off a 7-2 run of his own and give the Warriors (16-10) control of the game.

Kerkhoff and Kaleb Williams scored 14 points apiece to lead the Warriors, who hit all six of their free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

“I thought I played a little bit better closer to the end,” Kerkhoff said. “In the beginning they did a good job of closing down the lane and stuff like that.”

Each time Tuscola began to pull away during the first three quarters, the G-RF clawed its way back with outside shots. Five different Buffaloes hit a three-pointer, led by three from Conor Steinbaugh to account for most of his team-high 11 points.

“We played well, but all season long we’ve found ways to beat ourselves,” G-RF coach Rob Lorenzen said. “They’re shooting free throws down the stretch, and we don’t box out and it’s kind of been that way all year. We never had enough to get over the hump.”

For a second straight game, Tuscola will take on a team with strong outside shooters when it faces Argenta-Oreana, which beat the Warriors 60-48 in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla two months ago, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

“We’ve improved defensively a lot since then,” Kerkhoff said. “We’ll try to limit threes, make them drive the ball. ... They have three good shooters on that team, and we’ve got to really focus on making them make the extra play and just continue to get better.”