Bulldogs headed to dual team state

MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour overcame an illness by a key wrestler and a strategic move by the opposing coach to defeat Chatham Glenwood 39-25 on Tuesday night during a Class 2A dual team sectional match in Mahomet.

The Bulldogs (20-5) advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinal against Dixon at 11 a.m. Saturday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

M-S coach Rob Ledin faced a challenge when one of his more successful grapplers, 160-pounder Wyatt Heimann, got sick and was unable to take part.

Undaunted, Ledin sent Clayton Bell, a regional champ at 152 pounds from a year ago who hadn’t wrestled much this year, to the mat.

“I decided to try Bell since he has some incredible hits,” Ledin said.

Facing a bigger opponent, Bell sent the bout into overtime. He ultimately lost a 4-2 decision, but he helped keep the Bulldogs close.

Chatham Glenwood chose to forfeit the 220-pound match to David Griffet, opting to move their wrestler down to 195 pounds against Bulldog senior Hunter Crowley.

Down 2-1 early, Crowley battled back to get a takedown and pin, putting the Bulldogs ahead by 11 points.

Meanwhile, Lucas Morgan was down 6-4 in the third period before bouncing back with two takedowns and earning a pin at 5 minutes, 28 seconds.

Now the preparation begins for Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup.

“We have three days to really scout and see how we match up against Dixon,” Ledin said.

In boys’ basketball

Warriors survive. Nathan Schroeder was 10 for 13 from the charity stripe and scored 19 points overall to lead third-seeded Watseka to a 73-72 win against No. 7 Momence in a Class 2A Momence Regional semifinal. Blake Castonguay added 18 points for the Warriors (20-8).

Knights stumble. Dane Houser scored 15 points for Blue Ridge, but the 12th-seeded Knights (1-26) saw their season end with an 86-38 loss to Decatur Lutheran in a 1A LeRoy Regional quarterfinal game.

Panthers cruise. Nick Perry finished with 22 points and fifth-seeded LeRoy (12-14) knocked off Bloomington Cornerstone 62-43 in a 1A LeRoy Regional quarterfinal game.

Bearcats roll. Steven Varela and Jacob Thompson both scored 12 points for fourth-seeded Milford in a 54-27 win against Donovan in a 1A St. Anne Regional quarterfinal game. The Bearcats (17-9) dominated the Wildcats on the boards 34-16, led by an eight-rebound performance from Ty Clark.

Timberwolves triumph. Brian Fehr dropped in 15 points and Christian Stadeli contributed 11 points to help fifth-seeded Cissna Park (11-17) defeat No. 13 Armstrong-Potomac 44-38 in a 1A St. Anne Regional quarterfinal game.

Cameron Colunga and Jason Sollars each tossed in 10 points for A-P (6-23).

Maroons shine. Tim Finke lit up the scoreboard with 11 field goals and 31 points, pacing the Maroons to a nine-point Big 12 road triumph, the sixth straight win by Central (16-9).

The victory by the Maroons denied Normal West a share of the Big 12 title, with Bloomington finishing in first place.

Finke’s scoring efforts on Tuesday also gave him more than 1,000 points in his two seasons at Central.

Doug Wallen added 13 points and Baily Dee came through with 12 points for Central.

Tigers falter. Kamari Ray-Davis scored 12 points for Urbana, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers (9-16) lost 58-49 at Peoria Notre Dame in Big 12 play.

Bulldogs win on road. Cory Noe scored a game-high 25 points and garnered 10 rebounds and Mahomet-Seymour defeated host Pontiac 48-43 in the Bulldogs’ final Corn Belt game. M-S (20-8) won its eighth straight game and ended up 11-1 in Corn Belt play this season.

Clinton struggles. Peyton McCubbin scored 14 points, but Clinton (10-14) lost 72-54 at Mount Zion.