Bunnies sharing the wealth

DANVILLE — Zach Griffith and Cale Zook know that unselfish attitudes and even distribution of the ball has been the key to the Fisher boys’ basketball team’s successful season.

That balanced effort has been the underlying factor in the Bunnies’ current run of six consecutive wins and seven victories in their last eight games — a trend that continued in a 73-18 defeat of Urbana University High in a Class 1A Schlarman Regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Bunnies had 12 of their 13 players find the scoring column on Tuesday, led by a game-high 17 points from Griffith on 7-of-9 shooting, and Zook powered his way to 16 points, with nearly all of them coming in the paint at an 8-of-10 clip.

“We just executed really well and had really unselfish play and passed the ball around well,” Zook said.

“A lot of unselfish play (Tuesday),” Griffith said. “Nearly every one of our baskets was assisted on. The last three or four games we’ve had every one of our starters near double digits and had a lot of guys scoring. It’s been really even throughout, and we’re going to need that in the postseason.”

Since falling in back-to-back heartbreakers in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament in mid-January, the Bunnies (19-9) have been on a roll.

Following a three-point win over St. Thomas More on Jan. 24 and a five-point loss to Heyworth a few days later, Fisher rattled off five straight wins — including a 65-33 triumph over Uni High two weeks ago — to close the regular season.

“Momentum’s huge, so to have a momentum swing like that going right into the postseason is fitting,” Zook said. “It’s perfect.”

“Coach is always talking about peaking at the right time,” Griffith added. “We were down, but now we’re playing our best basketball. And (the postseason is) when you want to play (the best).”

With the win over the Illineks (11-13), Fisher faces Schlarman (10-13) at 7:30 tonight in a regional semifinal game.

“It’s a great win for us (to) gain a little confidence going into (Wednesday),” Bunnies coach Cody Diskin said. “I thought the boys played good and stepped up. It’s nice momentum. We’re peaking, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Hilltoppers prevail. Johnny Carnahan paced seventh-seeded Schlarman with 15 points, while Jahari McGuire and Gavin Gard came through with 13 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 59-53 win against Tri-County in the second Schlarman Regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday night. Cody Richardson and Kaleb Harper each had 12 points for Tri-County (12-17).