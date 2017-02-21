PBL gets revenge, knocks of defending champs

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 2A GCMS Regional » more Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner(44) brings down a rebound in front of St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Cook(2) in Class 2A Regional games at GCMS High School in Gibson City onTuesday, Feb. 21,2017. PBL won 59-56

GIBSON CITY — To say that Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball team was overdue for a postseason victory against St. Joseph-Ogden might be an understatement.

Along with losing a Class 2A regional title game in 2015 and a 2A sectional title game in 2016, the seniors on this Panthers team lost to St. Joseph as eighth-graders during the 2013 postseason.

On Tuesday night, however, PBL exacted revenge on the Spartans, holding off SJ-O and knocking the defending 2A state champions out of the postseason with a 59-56 victory in a 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinal game.

“We talked about that, and we talked about how things have come full circle for us,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “It’s a chance to get a little payback.”

The Panthers (19-7) advanced to face Ford County rival GCMS (22-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional title game on the Falcons’ home court.

“It’s a really big win for our senior class,” Schonauer said.

PBL defeated GCMS the last time these two teams met, at Paxton in December.

“That was so long ago,” Schonauer said. “Those guys have really grown up. I expect to see a packed, electric atmosphere. We’re going to have to match their intensity.”

The Panthers trailed SJ-O 40-39 after the Spartans’ Brandon Trimble — who scored a game-high 28 points — beat the third-quarter buzzer with a go-ahead three-pointer.

With six minutes left in the game, Andrew Zenner — who finished with 21 points — hit a go-ahead three-pointer to put PBL ahead 42-41. A driving layup by Dalton Coplea and a putback by Luke Fitton — who had 15 points — extended PBL’s advantage to 46-41.

“Zenner stepped up and made huge threes for us,” Schonauer said.

After Colton Kleinert made a trey with 1:05 left and Trimble made two foul shots with 36.3 seconds left to cut SJ-O’s deficit to 52-49, Trimble received a technical foul for hitting the ball as PBL tried to inbound it.

From there, the Panthers scored the rest of their points via free throws to seal the win.

Jordan Brooks — who hit five three-pointers en route to 18 points — tried a halfcourt heave for SJ-O (18-10) at the buzzer, but missed.

“That (technical foul) was unfortunate,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said. “There were a lot of things from this game we’d like to go back and change.”

The Panthers took a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter as Fitton scored all of his six opening-quarter points off of SJ-O turnovers and Tyler Pichon converted on a three-point play with 30.8 seconds left in the quarter.

“We had too many turnovers in the first six minutes,” Brooks said. “We played in a hurry. Credit PBL. They found a way to win.”