Area college update (Feb. 23): Meacham sets record

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts excelling in college:

■ Senior Chantal Meacham, from Centennial, recently became the Wheaton College women’s basketball all-time three-point shooting leader. She broke the previous program record of 206 three-pointers on Jan. 18 against North Park. Through Monday, Meacham was shooting 48 for 114 from three-point range, which places her fourth in the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in both three-pointers made and three-point shooting percentage. Conference champion Wheaton will head into the CCIW tournament as the top seed and will host Augustana at 7 p.m. on Friday.

■ Senior Kristin Verkler, from Danville, earned Missouri Valley Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention honors with her performance at the conference women’s swimming meet at Iowa City, Iowa. Verkler came in eighth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 52.13 seconds, and was a member of the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay for Illinois State which finished fourth overall. It is the second time she has been honored, the first coming as a freshman.

■ Senior Dennis Hightower, from Danville, has played in 24 of 27 games for Dillard University in New Orleans. The Bleu Devils point guard averaged 12.2 points on .489 field goal shooting after last weekend’s action. Hightower also ranks second overall in NAIA Division I with 6.3 assists per game, sixth with 150 total assists and eighth in assist/turnover ratio at 2.9. Dillard, who won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference title, rounds out the regular season on the road at Tougaloo College on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

■ Area athletes were well represented at the Eastern Illinois Early Bird Invitational. In the high jump, Indiana State freshman Tyler Owen, from Georgetown-Ridge Farm, and EIU sophomore Ashton Wilson, from Arcola, finished 2-3 with Owen leaping 6-8 and Wilson at 6-6. Southern Illinois sophomore Jacob Wells, from Monticello, finished fourth with a 14-11 effort in the pole vault, while EIU freshman Austin Earp, from St. Joseph-Ogden, placed fourth in the 5,000-meter in 16:09.55, and Lincoln College freshman Eduardo Lopez, from Rantoul, took fifth in the 600 in 1:28.27,

In the women’s competition, Eastern Illinois junior Tori Master, from St. Joseph-Ogden, won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.34. Tuscola and Bradley University graduate Rachael Brewer won the 5,000 in 16:59.35, Millikin freshman Claire Caldwell, from Monticello, was a member of the second-place 1,600 relay, and EIU’s Abby Nicholson, from Salt Fork, placed fifth in the shot put at 41-8.

■ Junior Brittany Hay, from Georgetown-Ridge Farm, has started the first five games for Evansville. The 2016 NJCAA Division II Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player leads the Purple Aces with a .313 batting average and .421 on-base percentage. Evansville travels to Nashville, Tenn. for doubleheaders with Belmont and Tennessee State on Friday and Saturday.

■ Mahomet-Seymour and Purdue University graduate Dani Bunch won the shot put at the Alex Wilson Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. Her toss of 60 feet, six inches places her firmly in the top ten in the world for the 2016-17 indoor track season.