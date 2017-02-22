Fisher, Chrisman make title game date

DANVILLE — Late in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s Class 1A Schlarman Regional semifinal game against Schlarman, Fisher forward Cale Zook collected a teammate’s air ball off a three-pointer for an uncontested putback off the glass.

On the next two possessions, the Bunnies’ Zach Griffith grabbed a ricochet off the backboard for a layup following a missed shot from point guard Jaden Jones-Watkins, and Zook cashed in another putback for a 39-point lead of an eventual 64-35 victory over the host Hilltoppers.

Those three possessions have defined the past two nights for the Fisher boys’ basketball team. Even when the Bunnies — who totaled 16 assists as a unit Wednesday night — aren’t flinging the ball around on passes for a bevy of players to score, they’re still picking each other up off the glass.

“It just makes it fun out there (when) we’re being unselfish and sharing the ball and getting everybody involved,” said Jones-Watkins, who finished with 10 points and five assists. “I think it makes it more fun getting out in transition.”

The Bunnies (20-9) set the tone early with a defensive stop after the Hilltoppers (10-14) ran their offense for more than 90 seconds on their first possession of the game.

The early defense helped Fisher jump to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter, and following Ethan McCoy’s baseline jumper near the end of the second period off a set-up from Jones-Watkins, the Bunnies held a 33-13 edge.

More of the same followed out of the halftime locker room as Fisher shot a sizzling 11 of 17 (65 percent) in the third quarter.

Led by a game-high 17 points from senior Zach Griffith (8 of 12) and 16 points from Zook (7 of 10 and a perfect 4 of 4 in the third quarter), the Bunnies shot 28 of 47 (60 percent) across the first three quarters.

The Bunnies will try to win the program’s first regional title since 2012 when they meet Chrisman at 7 p.m. Friday night in Shebby Gymnasium.

“We’ve got one more goal, and that’s our biggest goal that we want to achieve because that’s what you play the whole year (for),” Bunnies coach Cody Diskin said. “And hopefully, we’ll come ready to play against a good Chrisman team.”

“We know they’ve got really good shooters and a really good record, so we can’t take them lightly,” Jones-Watkins said. “We have to treat it just like any other game. We (need to) just continue doing what we’ve been doing — sharing the ball and getting after it on defense.”

Schlarman coach John Spezia looks at a group like Fisher and sees something to hopefully emulate. And for a team that won six games last year with just five players in the program, winning Tuesday night’s regional game over Tri-County — and finishing up with a 10-win season following Wednesday’s loss — is a positive step in the right direction.

“I think the difference between Fisher and us is those guys have been there together for a while. I saw Griffith (playing varsity) when he was a sophomore,” Spezia said. “This program had five players last year. Not just five players on the court — five guys in the program.

“I think (the 10 wins and a regional) win is big for the program, and our eighth grade team won (its) regional, and I think that’s a step upward.”

In Chrisman’s 68-50 win, Bryce Krabel poured in 24 points for the Cardinals (21-6), who zoomed into a 26-6 lead after one quarter. Chrisman is seeking its first regional title since 2011. Brian Porter had 15 points and Ben Brinkley added 14. The Cardinals nailed 10 three-pointers, five by Krabel. Brinkley had 11 assists and Krabel pulled down 11 rebounds. Blake Lindenmeyer led Arcola (11-17) with 21 points.

