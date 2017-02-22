Hoopeston strikes late

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 2A B-H Regional » more Hoopeston Area's Ryan Drayer(23) and Westville's Dalton Dalbey(21)in a Class 2A Regional game at Bismarck-Henning High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

BISMARCK — Hoopeston Area’s Lucas Hofer dribbled to his left with the seconds ticking down and his Cornjerkers knotted in a 33-33 tie with Westville during Wednesday night’s Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinal game.

It was a position the freshman never imagined he’d find himself in a few months ago, with the ball in his hands at the end of a tied playoff game.

Hofer looked to his left and saw Westville’s Duncan Hathaway bearing down on him, so he tried to dish it to Hathaway’s man, the Cornjerkers’ leading scorer, Trey Layden, but it was too late. Hathaway tipped the ball away.

Or at least it looked that way.

“We actually made the play,” Westville coach Jeff Millis said, “and the ball ended up right back in his hands.”

Hofer grabbed the ball out of the air, took two dribbles, and scored through contact with 2.1 seconds remaining to register the game-winning points in a 35-33 win for the Cornjerkers.

Hofer said Hoopeston Area coach Matt Colston told him to drive to the basket. When he did, he looked for Layden before Hathaway disrupted those plans.

“I grabbed the ball and shot it,” Hofer said. “I didn’t think it was going to go in at first. It came out, and it went in.”

For most of the game, Westville (18-13) was able to dictate the pace as it plodded along at the Tigers’ desired speed.

Kendall Jefferson scored all but four of Westville’s 23 points through the first three quarters, and his team led 32-27 with just over four minutes remaining.

“We had a shot, and that’s what we wanted, a shot to win,” Millis said.

“I told the kids afterward I thought we played very, very hard, but we’ve struggled all year sometimes to play as smart as we needed to at the end of ballgames, and we just didn’t play as smart as we needed to down the stretch.”

The Cornjerkers (23-4), meanwhile, desire a quick, up-and-down style of play, something they weren’t able to generate over the last few weeks, when Logan Walder had his appendix removed, Bailey Crose had a concussion, Ryan Drayer had bronchitis, and Riley Wyss and Layden had the flu. Hoopeston Area began the season 20-1 but lost three straight before closing out the regular season with two wins before Wednesday night’s triumph.

“We knew they were going to try to hold the ball against us, and to be quite frank, we didn’t have a hop in our step (Wednesday),” Colston said. “It’s kind of been hit and miss over the last couple of weeks with our kids having that because of sickness and stuff, but we have no excuse. They ran time off the clock, and they did a great job of doing that.”

Hofer, though, came through the last few weeks unscathed as he gained more and more of a role. And on Wednesday night, the freshman had the ball in his hands when it mattered most.

“He’s done a nice job this year to earn that trust,” Colston said. “He was a freshman so he was basically terrible (early in the season). He’s such a quick learner, and he’s a good player. … He’s getting a lot better, and I thought he had a good matchup on him in that spot. I just felt comfortable there with the ball in his hands.”