Regional roundup: Dawson beats buzzer, Rockets

TOLONO — Johnny Dawson scored a team-high 15 points, including a buzzer-beater that lifted Monticello past Unity 44-42 in a Class 2A Unity Regional boys’ basketball game Wednesday.

The Sages (19-5) advance to Friday’s championship game, where they’ll play Argenta-Oreana.

Calvin Fisher had 10 points and seven rebounds for Monticello, which completed a 3-0 season sweep over Unity. The Rockets (11-13) received a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) from Jonathan Decker as well as 13 points from J.T. Wheeler and nine from Steven Migut. Both teams collectively made exactly 50 percent of their field goal attempts. Monticello is trying to win a regional for the third consecutive year.



Class 2A at Unity

Argenta-Oreana 49, Tuscola 41. It was an odd and even kind of night with the Warriors holding leads after the first and third quarters and the Bombers (18-10) leading after the second and fourth periods.

Tuscola (16-11) led, 29-28, entering the final quarter. Pierce Bradford hit a game-high 23 points for the Bombers (nine in the fourth period) and teammate JaColby Boston had 13 points. A-O made 17 of 21 free throws while improving to 2-0 against Tuscola. In its history, A-O has won two regional titles, in 1997 and 1995. Kaleb Williams hit four three-pointers and led Tuscola with 12 points.



Class 1A at St. Anne

Cissna Park 50, Milford 41. Julian Stadeli had 16 points as the Timberwolves (12-17) hit 15 of 26 shots from the field and avenged a nine-point regular-season loss to the Bearcats (17-10). Brian Fehr and Christian Stadeli each added 12 points. Tyler Schmidt had 16 points and Jacob Thompson added 15 for Milford. Teammate Steven Varela had 10 points. At halftime, the teams were tied, 16-16.



Class 1A at Mount Pulaski

Ridgeview 52, Roanoke-Benson 28. Tyler McCormick had a game-high 17 points as the top-seeded Mustangs (27-1) ran their winning streak to 13 games with a victory over an opponent they also beat by 24 points in the regular season. The Mustangs are chasing their fifth regional crown in the past six years.



Class 1A at LeRoy

Decatur Lutheran 63, LeRoy 61. Nick Perry tallied 25 points and Brett Egan scored 24, but the Panthers (12-15) lost at home as Decatur Lutheran recovered from a five-point deficit in the final

4 1/2 minutes.