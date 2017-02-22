Reifsteck brothers trigger turnaround

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 2A B-H Regional » more Hoopeston Area's Ryan Drayer(23) and Westville's Dalton Dalbey(21)in a Class 2A Regional game at Bismarck-Henning High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

BISMARCK — The mood was a gloomy one in the Bismarck-Henning locker room at the half of Wednesday’s Class 2A regional semifinal game the Blue Devils hosted against St. Thomas More. The basket, freshman Drew Reifsteck said, felt as if a lid was affixed to it and the Blue Devils’ man-to-man defense simply wasn’t working against the speedy Sabers, who led 29-14.

Coach Gary Tidwell, though, had a message for his team.

“I told them at halftime, ‘We’re not going to get this back in one quarter,’ ” Tidwell said. “ ‘Just keep plugging away, one play at a time.’ ”

He was wrong.

B-H switched to a 1-2-2 zone that befuddled the Sabers and hit nearly every shot they took.

The Blue Devils scored 35 points in the third quarter to take a 48-34 lead and ultimately prevailed 67-45.

“That was just an amazing turnaround,” Tidwell said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in all of my years of coaching and as a fan. I don’t know what happened. I just know our guys played hard and did a great job on the defensive end.”

The third-quarter spark came largely from the Reifsteck brothers, 5-foot-8 senior guard Blake and his 5-4 younger brother Drew. With 5 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Blake Reifsteck scored on a fast break to make the score 32-24, and from that point to the end of the quarter, when Drew Reifsteck pulled up on a fast break for an NBA range three-pointer, the brothers combined to score 18 points.

A duo who played for years in the basement and in the driveway but never in an organized setting scored 10 points apiece in the quarter.

“It was amazing,” Blake Reifsteck said. “We’ve played together all of our lives. … We’ve never played organized sports together. We would always practice together, so we know each other really well.”

Before the game began to slip away, STM (10-17) held a comfortable lead, led by 13 first-half points from Albion Francis.

Then, it fell apart. The Sabers scored just 16 points in the second half and could never cut the lead to less than 15 in the fourth.

“We felt good defensively where we were (at halftime), and we tried to relay to them that those first four minutes, they were going to come out guns blazing,” STM coach Matt Kelley said. “They took it to us. It was really plain and simple. We just kind of laid back, and they took advantage of it.”

Austin Farnsworth led B-H with 15 points, including 11 of his team’s 14 in the first half, and Wyatt Edwards knocked down 10 of 13 free throws to finish with 14. B-H (21-9) will take on Hoopeston Area (23-4) in Friday’s regional final, a team that they beat 53-36 two weeks ago, when the Cornjerkers missed multiple key players.

But on Wednesday, the Blue Devils reveled. As the players left the locker room, the student section gathered around and exploded with cheers.

“It was a great feeling, that’s for sure, a feeling that’s hard to explain,” Drew Reifsteck said of the third quarter. “It was unbelievable.”