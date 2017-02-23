Boys' basketball small school regional storylines

At least four area small-school boys’ basketball teams will win regional titles tonight. Three more could join them in keeping their seasons intact into next week. Sports editor MATT DANIELS previews each of the seven regional title games taking place tonight that involve local teams:

Class 2A

Unity Regional

Monticello (19-5) vs. Argenta-Oreana (18-10)

Who to watch: Monticello’s front line would be imposing at any level, although Unity nearly pulled off the upset Wednesday night against the top-seeded Sages. Junior forward Calvin Fisher (6 feet, 5 inches), senior center Isiah Florey (6-4) and junior forward Luke Stokowski (6-3) will need to assert themselves early and often for coach Kevin Roy’s program, which has won five straight games. Senior guard Pierce Bradford (5-8) has elevated his offensive game as the season has progressed for the Bombers, while senior guard/forward JaColby Boston (6-2) could give the Sages some problems inside.

What’s at stake: The two former Okaw Valley Conference foes will meet again with a spot in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. sectional semifinal game at Monticello’s Miller Gymnasium on the line. The Sages would like nothing better than to claim their third straight regional title and make sure their two seniors — Florey and Jarron Roy — play at least one more game, if not two, in front of their passionate fans. A-O is vying for the program’s first regional title in two decades.

Who wins: Monticello 54, Argenta-Oreana 43. With chance to play in their own gym again, this is an opportunity the Sages won’t miss out on. The Sages won’t take the Bombers for granted after their close call against Unity.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (19-7) vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (22-8)

Who to watch: Ryland Holt delivered a game-high 20 points during GCMS’ surprisingly easy win against Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward is one of many bonafide options for coach Ryan Tompkins’ team, along with 5-9 senior guard Tucker Cribbett and 5-11 junior guard Mitchell McNutt. PBL counters with size in 6-4 senior forward Andrew Zenner, who can hurt you inside and beyond the three-point line, and 6-5 senior forward Luke Fitton, who is efficient around the basket.

What’s at stake: The only two boys’ basketball teams in Ford County already met once this season, with PBL easily winning 65-43 on Dec. 13 at home. But the Panthers will have to make the short trek to the Falcons’ gymnasium this time, where GCMS is 11-2 this season, with its only losses coming to Hoopeston Area and Ridgeview, two teams with a combined 50-5 record. The winner advances on to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. sectional semifinal game at Monticello against either Warrensburg-Latham or St. Teresa.

Who wins: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48. Expect a grind-it-out, tenacious battle in what should be a raucous atmosphere. The playmaking abilities of McNutt and Cribbett are just enough for the Falcons to win their first regional title since 2009.

Bismarck-Henning Regional

Hoopeston Area (23-4) vs. Bismarck-Henning (21-9)

Who to watch: Trey Layden, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, is the straw that stirs the Cornjerkers’ drink, although coach Matt Colston has seen 6-2 freshman forward Lucas Hofer emerge — case in point, Wednesday night’s 35-33 win against Westville — late in the season. Junior 5-10 guard Logan Walder and junior 6-2 forward Ryan Drayer can also cause fits for defenses. Much like Bismarck-Henning’s balanced offense. The Blue Devils can turn to 6-6 senior forward Austin Farnsworth, 6-5 senior center Colton Story and 6-2 senior forward Connor Watson inside, while 5-8 senior guard Blake Reifsteck, 5-6 junior guard Wyatt Edwards and 5-4 freshman guard Blake Reifsteck can provide scoring.

What’s at stake: Homecourt pride for the Blue Devils, who sport a 12-2 record in their own gymnasium this season, and the continued revival for the Cornjerkers, who have the most wins of any area team at this juncture of the season. The winner of this regional title game will face either Monticello or Argenta-Oreana at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the first sectional semifinal game at Monticello.

Who wins: Bismarck-Henning 54, Hoopeston Area 50. Blue Devils will need to avoid the slow start that plagued them against St. Thomas More. If B-H can do that, they’ll have just enough to become the only team to defeat the Cornjerkers twice this season in what should be a classic.

Momence Regional

Watseka (20-8) vs. Chicago Christian (20-7)

Who to watch: Senior 6-foot-guard Nate Schroeder has more than 1,000 career points, so he is certainly adept at carrying the Warriors’ offense. Brendan Fletcher, a 6-1 junior forward, brings athleticism on both sides of the court, and Blake Castonguay, a 5-6 sophomore guard, gives coach Chad Cluver’s team a solid outside shooter. Junior 6-4 guard/forward Jack Ellison is coming off an 18-point performance during Chicago Christian’s dominating 77-21 regional semifinal win against Clifton Central on Tuesday night.

What’s at stake: Watseka is trying to win the program’s first regional title since 2008 and only the second in the last two decades. Chicago Christian, meanwhile, is aiming for its second straight regional title. The winner moves on to a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Seneca against either Dwight or Spring Valley Hall.

Who wins: Chicago Christian 71, Watseka 56. Chicago Christian has won its last seven games by at least 18 points and with the competitive schedule the Knights play, that’s saying something.



Class 1A

Schlarman Regional

Fisher (20-9) vs. Chrisman (21-6)

Who to watch: Chrisman’s trio of senior Brian Porter, along with juniors Kyle Webster and Bryce Krabel, have led the way all season for the Cardinals, who are striving for their first regional title since the 2010-11 team advanced to the Elite Eight. The Vermilion Valley Conference champions haven’t played Fisher this season, but the two programs met back in 2011 in a sectional semifinal at Schlarman’s Shebby Gymnasium. Fisher forward Zach Griffith, a 6-5 matchup problem for most 1A teams, 5-11 junior guard Jaden Jones-Watkins and 6-2 senior center Cale Zook have all led Fisher at various points.

What’s at stake: A trip to Douglas County on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. Arcola Sectional semifinal game, likely against the state’s top-ranked team in Ridgeview. The Bunnies handed Ridgeview its only loss thus far this season when Fisher won 65-51 in Colfax.

Who wins: Fisher 61, Chrisman 57. The Bunnies won’t fully slow down Porter, Krabel and Webster because no team has stopped all three at the same time this season. But they’ll have enough offensive firepower of their own to knock off the Cardinals and set up a rematch with Ridgeview.



St. Anne Regional

Cissna Park (12-18) vs. St. Anne (21-6)

Who to watch: The Timberwolves can depend on post players Christian Stadeli and Julian Stadeli for much-needed scoring around the basket. The 6-foot-6 sophomores are a key reason why Cissna Park is still playing despite its record. St. Anne can put points up in bunches as evidenced by the 31 points from 6-1 senior guard Jalmen Sullivan and 21 points from 6-1 junior guard/forward Travis DeYoung in the Cardinals’ resounding 90-63 win against Tri-Point in Wednesday night’s regional semifinal game.

What’s at stake: The winner moves on to play the first sectional semifinal game in Arcola at 7 p.m. Tuesday against either Heyworth or Decatur Lutheran.

Who wins: St. Anne 61, Cissna Park 47. The Timberwolves have recovered nicely from their 2-9 start and already know what it’s like playing St. Anne, losing to the Cardinals 58-48 on Feb. 6. St. Anne’s athleticism, though, is too much.



Mt. Pulaski Regional

Ridgeview (27-1) vs. Mt. Pulaski (16-10)

Who to watch: Ridgeview’s Tyler McCormick, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, is a threat to score the ball once he crosses halfcourt with his accurate three-point shooting. Noah Young, a 6-1 senior guard, can cause problems for opposing defenses, along with 6-3 junior forward Jacob Donaldson.

What’s at stake: The Mustangs are aiming for their third consecutive regional title — and fifth this decade — in tonight’s game on the Hilltoppers’ home court. If Ridgeview is able to keep its perfect road record intact, Chrisman or Fisher awaits at 7 p.m. on Wednesda in an Arcola Sectional semifinal game.

Who wins: Ridgeview 72, Mt. Pulaski 50. The balanced offense, the tough defense and the postseason experience all tilt this game and outcome heavily in Ridgeview’s favor.