Time to get pumped up: PBL-GCMS preview

GIBSON CITY — Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley will have more than just bragging rights on the line.

The Ford County boys’ basketball rivals will face each other tonight looking to capture a Class 2A regional championship as well.

“It’s going to be a great environment,” GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins said. “We have a regional championship game between country rivals. It’s something both communities are pretty excited about. We’re definitely excited about the opportunity.”

The doors at GCMS will open at 5 p.m., and PBL coach Adam Schonauer said he expects plenty of fans to enter well before the 7 p.m. tip.

“I expect a near-capacity crowd — an old-school kind of rivalry basketball game for a regional championship,” Schonauer said. “It should be a lot of fun going over there.”

If GCMS (22-8) claims a 12th win this season on its home floor tonight, it will give the the program its first regional championship in eight years.

“We know have to come out and play very well and play a complete game,” Tompkins said. “We’ve got to put together all the facets of the game. We’re just worried about coming out and doing our jobs (today) on both ends of the floor.”

The fourth-seeded Panthers (19-7), meanwhile, are looking for their sixth regional title in 11 years. Last year, then-juniors Andrew Zenner and Cole Eshleman helped PBL reach a 2A sectional title game.

“Our guys have played in some big games, so you hope that experience pays off and we can embrace the moment and stay calm throughout,” Schonauer said. “It’s going to be a high-energy game, but you just want to stay consistent.”

Part of the credit for the fourth-seeded Panthers’ recent streak in which PBL has won 10 of its last 11 games, Schonauer said, has been a defensive effort that ended the regular season allowing only 32.3 points per game in PBL’s last three regular season games.

“We’ve been playing good basketball lately,” Schonauer said. “Defensively, we’ve been playing as well as we’ve been able to play all year. We’re being much more active. We’re being a lot tougher on the ball.”

The sixth-seeded Falcons, meanwhile, entered the season with a mix of youth and experience that includes a sophomore class, including contributors Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes, that finished third in the IESA Class 3A state tournament in 2015 as eighth-graders.

“When you have a mix of three classes, you’ve got to have guys who are willing to work for each other and establish that chemistry, and that has been a really fun thing to see develop over time,” Tompkins said. “The chemistry has gotten better.”

Senior guard Tucker Cribbett and junior guard Mitch McNutt, the Falcons’ two leading scorers, have helped add to the ever-growing rapport the Falcons have built.

“The seniors have done a really good job embracing the moment of wanting to finish their career playing as well as they can,” Tompkins said. “The seniors have led the way with that and really stepped up in a lot of areas, both offensively and defensively.”