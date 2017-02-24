Blue Devils hitting their stride at right time

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning boys’ basketball team’s massive potential existed in the form of two 6-foot-6 forwards, another that stood 6-2 and guards that made up for their tiny stature with quickness.

But during a 6-6 start to the season under new coach Gary Tidwell, it wasn’t quite coming together. Still, the possibilities were apparent, even at a glance.

“We knew we were going to contend for a regional championship,” B-H senior guard Blake Reifsteck said.

Sixteen wins and just three losses later, Connor Watson and Colton Story waved their arms in an upward fashion at the packed B-H student section across the court before the final buzzer sounded just before the home crowd stormed the floor. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils were regional champions after a 62-45 win over second-seeded Hoopeston Area in Friday’s Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional final.

“We had high expectations coming in,” Tidwell said. “We had a few bumps in the road early in the season, and we had some seniors, this is their first year of seeing varsity minutes … I knew we had the athleticism to pull off a regional title.”

The Blue Devils (22-9) gave the Cornjerkers (23-5) fits all night defensively, closing out on their vaunted shooters and meeting them at the basket on their quick cuts to the rim, a hallmark of Hoopeston Area’s offense.

After the Cornjerkers led 10-7, B-H reeled off an 11-2 run, and the Cornjerkers never again led.

“They’re so big, and then they’ve got two quick guards that are quicker than our kids,” Hoopeston Area coach Matt Colston said. “If they make a mistake, their big kids can fix it, they get a pass through to a kid. We missed shots inside, I think partly just because of their size.”

Hoopeston Area stayed within striking distance throughout, with Logan Walder scoring two quick baskets early in the fourth quarter to cut the B-H lead to 48-43.

From there, B-H reeled off a 14-0 run led by five points from Reifsteck.

After beginning the season 20-1, the Cornjerkers’ season was stopped cold, slowed by sickness to several players over the last few weeks and halted by strong play from the Blue Devils, who already had beaten Hoopeston Area earlier this month.

“We played well a lot of the year, and we were very fundamentally sound,” Colston said. “Things that a lot of people probably don’t see necessarily, defensively the little details, and then the sickness took something away from that ... Things like the ball bobbling off our hands and not finishing cuts, not being in a stance on defense, those are little things that people don’t notice that we were really good at throughout the year. … That hurt us (Friday), but a lot of that was Bismarck taking advantage of that.”

B-H, meanwhile, is playing its best basketball of the season, particularly the last six quarters. To get to Friday’s final, they scored 35 points in the third quarter in a comeback win over St. Thomas More. On Friday, Reifsteck and Story scored 17 points apiece to lead a balanced offensive effort.

“I think we were riding that high from the other night,” Tidwell said. “When you win like we did on Wednesday, what a confidence booster. I think our guys had a little bit of a pep in their step.”

Throughout their regional run, the Blue Devils are finally playing to their potential. They’ll hope to keep riding the momentum they’ve built on Tuesday against Monticello in the Class 2A Monticello Sectional semifinal.

“The last few weeks, we’ve been executing really well and defending really well,” Tidwell said. “Our guards are tough to match up against. We’ve got really good balance overall … They just stepped up and played hard. I think they had a lot of fun this week.”