Fisher propels Sages to regional

TOLONO — Winning a third straight regional title for the Monticello boys’ basketball team was anything but easy.

Derek Jones (team-high 19 points), Pierce Bradford (17 points) and Argenta-Oreana made the Sages work for it in Monticello’s 66-59 win in the Class 2A Unity Regional title game on Friday night.

After holding a 24-9 lead early in the second quarter, Monticello was outscored 28-15 by the Bombers in the third period.

The game hung in the balance late with both teams knotted at 59 with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining.

Monticello’s Isiah Florey (17 points) hit a turnaround jumper out of a timeout, then Calvin Fisher (game-high 21 points, 11 rebounds) sealed the victory with an offensive rebound putback plus the foul to put the Sages ahead by five with under a minute to go.

“It feels great,” Fisher said. “A little too close for comfort there, but it feels great.”

Monticello (20-5) built its early lead with a 15-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter into the start of the second.

The Bombers (18-11), who were vying for the program’s first regional title since 1997 and only third overall in program history, were held scoreless for nearly six minutes, but rallied back in the second half to take a 57-53 lead in the fourth.

“They came out and did what they were supposed to do: just keep attacking,” Fisher said. “They’re down, so they’re going as hard as they can.”

The Sages’ defense held the final 100 seconds, holding the Bombers without a point and forcing two turnovers down the stretch to make sure Monticello would play at least one more home game.

The Sages will meet Bismarck-Henning (22-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Monticello Sectional semifinal game. Monticello beat B-H 46-45 on Dec. 2.

Fisher’s putback and free throw on a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Florey provided all the late offense Monticello needed on Friday.

“In the first half, I was down there and I went up against the same dude,” Fisher said, “and I pushed him a little and he didn’t really box me out. So I tested him right there and thankfully it came off perfectly and I grabbed it and put it in. I got fouled so it was kind of lucky, but it was great.”