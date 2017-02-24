Prep roundup: Central's Barnard advances in 100 fly

WINNETKA — Cam Barnard surprised himself with his time in the 100-yard butterfly at last Saturday’s Centennial Sectional.

Now the Champaign Central senior will vie for a state title in the event during today’s finals at New Trier High School.

Barnard qualified for the six-man final with a time of 50.31 seconds on Friday during the 100 butterfly preliminaries, earning him the sixth and final spot in the finals.

Tyler Sesvold of Wheaton Academy had the top time at 49.18 after Friday’s prelims, but Barnard is capable of breaking 50 seconds, as he showed last Saturday at Unit 4 Pool when he won a sectional title with a personal-best time of 49.56.

Centennial sophomore Alex Shilts will also swim today in the 100 butterfly consolation finals after he placed 12th in Friday’s preliminaries with a time of 51.05.

No other area state qualifier advanced in any other event Friday.

Maroons edge Lions. The Champaign Central boys’ basketball team won its seventh straight game, holding off Peoria 57-56. Tim Finke (18 points), Bailey Dee (15 points) and Doug Wallen (12 points) led the way for the host Maroons (17-9), who avenged a one-point loss earlier this season to the Lions.



M-S wins again. Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball emerged with its ninth consecutive victory after picking up a 39-30 road win against Normal West. Cory Noe paced the Bulldogs (21-8) with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Noah Benedict added 11 points and six rebounds.



First Baptist splits. Danville First Baptist boys’ basketball defeated Rockford Berean 49-40 in the quarterfinals of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament in Schaumburg behind 25 points from Kyle Cummins, but First Baptist (17-3) lost 57-42 to Lake County Christian in the semifinals.