Warriors ride guards to title win

MOMENCE — Blake Castonguay has proven he can score this season.

The sophomore guard was at it again on Friday night, dropping in 19 points to help the Watseka boys’ basketball team defeat Chicago Christian 74-63 to win the Class 2A Momence Regional title.

But Castonguay had some help from a classmate, too. Sophomore guard Ben Lyznicki also chipped in 19 points to give the Warriors (21-8) their first regional title since 2008.

“It means a lot,” Watseka coach Chad Cluver said. “I’m really proud because when they kept making runs, we did a good job of handling it.”

Brendan Fletcher (13 points) and Nate Schroeder (12 points) also ended up in double figures for Watseka — which plays Dwight at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a Seneca Sectional semifinal game — but it was the added scoring prowess of Lyznicki who pushed the Warriors over the top.

“He is a guy that comes off our bench, and when he gets aggressive at the basket and hits his outside shots, he’s really engaged in the game,” Cluver said. “He attacked the rim and had a wonderful night.”



Timberwolves cruise. Don’t look at the overall record for the Cissna Park boys’ basketball team. It won’t give the full story of why the Timberwolves won a Class 1A regional on Friday night, defeating host St. Anne 64-44.

See, coach Kevin Long’s team (13-18) would need to win a state title just to finish the season with a .500 record. Doesn’t matter, though, to the Timberwolves.

“We played a heavyweight schedule early on, and that’s by design,” Long said. “That prepped us for the postseaon.”

That’s perhaps a huge understatement considering Cissna Park started the season 2-9 and sat at 8-17 after losing to St. Anne on Feb. 6.

But twin 6-foot-6 sophomores Julian Stadeli (19 points) and Christian Stadeli (18 points) delivered Friday to keep Cissna Park’s unlikely postseason run intact. The Timberwolves face Heyworth at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in an Arcola Sectional semifinal game.

“We’ve got two other senior post players in Chaz Reetz and John Nowaczyk who have been kicking the twins’ butts in practice each day,” Long said. “They’ve been instrumental in helping them grow and reach the level they’re playing at now.”



Mustangs move on. Ridgeview, the state’s top-ranked team in Class 1A, beat host Mt. Pulaski 46-35 to a win a 1A regional title on Friday. Tyler McCormick carried the Mustangs (28-1) with a game-high 22 points.