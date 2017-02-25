Prep Highlights: Feb. 25

In track and field

At Greencastle, Ind. Danville won first place in two boys’ and two girls’ events Saturday at the Western Indiana Classic at DePauw University.

Ameia Wilson captured the 60-meter dash in 7.81 seconds and Shanice Garbutt won the 1,600 race (5:22.38). On the boys’ side, Kolby Mayfield won the shot put (51-91/2) and William Powell won the 1,600 (4:38.91).



At Marion. Champaign Central tied for fifth at the 12-team Marion Early Indoor meet, with Nicholas Jackson winning the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Devin Edwards placed second in the 60-meter dash (7.37 seconds)



In boys’ basketball

La Salette wins. Joel Adese (19 points, 14 rebounds) and James Deister (15 points, 13 assists) had double-doubles as the Lions (18-6) defeated IMSA 70-67. Teammates in double figures were Jake Schwendeman (13 points) and James Roth (12 points).