Prep Highlights: Feb. 25
In track and field
At Greencastle, Ind. Danville won first place in two boys’ and two girls’ events Saturday at the Western Indiana Classic at DePauw University.
Ameia Wilson captured the 60-meter dash in 7.81 seconds and Shanice Garbutt won the 1,600 race (5:22.38). On the boys’ side, Kolby Mayfield won the shot put (51-91/2) and William Powell won the 1,600 (4:38.91).
At Marion. Champaign Central tied for fifth at the 12-team Marion Early Indoor meet, with Nicholas Jackson winning the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Devin Edwards placed second in the 60-meter dash (7.37 seconds)
In boys’ basketball
La Salette wins. Joel Adese (19 points, 14 rebounds) and James Deister (15 points, 13 assists) had double-doubles as the Lions (18-6) defeated IMSA 70-67. Teammates in double figures were Jake Schwendeman (13 points) and James Roth (12 points).
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.