Advanced Prep (Week of Feb. 27)

1. TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, SATURDAY: Class 1A Arcola boys’ basketball Sectional

Top-ranked Ridgeview will take on Fisher, which is playing great basketball, topping Uni by 55 points, Schlarman, and Chrisman by 29 to advance. Cissna Park may be only 13-18, but it upset top-seeded St. Anne in the regional final and has plenty of size.

2. TUESDAY: Class 2A Monticello boys’ basketball Sectional

Bismarck-Henning is finally realizing its potential with wins over St. Thomas More and Hoopeston Area, but B-H will be overmatched sizewise for the first time this postseason against Monticello. Paxton-Buckley-Loda will play Warrensburg-Latham, which the Panthers beat 57-38 on Feb. 11.

3. MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: Class 3A Champaign Central boys’ basketball Regional

Urbana kicks off the festivities on Monday against Paris for the right to play the host Maroons on Tuesday. Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul face off Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A Rantoul Regional final, where the Bulldogs pulled off the upset.

4. MONDAY: Class 4A Normal West Regional

Centennial takes on Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday for a chance to meet Danville in Tuesday’s regional semifinal. Danville’s season included two 12-point wins over the Chargers. Danville dropped late-season games to Normal Community and Normal West, the other two teams in the regional.

5. SATURDAY: First to the Finish Charger Invite, 11 a.m.

Danville and Mahomet-Seymour are among the teams Centennial hosts at the Illinois Armory. Watch out for Danville and Mahomet-Seymour in the distance events, where the Bulldogs will be strong as always, with stars Andrew Walmer (Mahomet-Seymour) and Phillip Hall (Danville) leading the way.