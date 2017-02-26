Advanced Prep (Week of Feb. 27)
1. TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, SATURDAY: Class 1A Arcola boys’ basketball Sectional
Top-ranked Ridgeview will take on Fisher, which is playing great basketball, topping Uni by 55 points, Schlarman, and Chrisman by 29 to advance. Cissna Park may be only 13-18, but it upset top-seeded St. Anne in the regional final and has plenty of size.
2. TUESDAY: Class 2A Monticello boys’ basketball Sectional
Bismarck-Henning is finally realizing its potential with wins over St. Thomas More and Hoopeston Area, but B-H will be overmatched sizewise for the first time this postseason against Monticello. Paxton-Buckley-Loda will play Warrensburg-Latham, which the Panthers beat 57-38 on Feb. 11.
3. MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: Class 3A Champaign Central boys’ basketball Regional
Urbana kicks off the festivities on Monday against Paris for the right to play the host Maroons on Tuesday. Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul face off Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A Rantoul Regional final, where the Bulldogs pulled off the upset.
4. MONDAY: Class 4A Normal West Regional
Centennial takes on Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday for a chance to meet Danville in Tuesday’s regional semifinal. Danville’s season included two 12-point wins over the Chargers. Danville dropped late-season games to Normal Community and Normal West, the other two teams in the regional.
5. SATURDAY: First to the Finish Charger Invite, 11 a.m.
Danville and Mahomet-Seymour are among the teams Centennial hosts at the Illinois Armory. Watch out for Danville and Mahomet-Seymour in the distance events, where the Bulldogs will be strong as always, with stars Andrew Walmer (Mahomet-Seymour) and Phillip Hall (Danville) leading the way.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.