Class 3A and 4A boys' basketball storylines

While seven small-school boys’ basketball teams will try to win a a sectional title this week, the postseason gets going for the big schools this week as well. Sports editor MATT DANIELS gives a quick breakdown on all eight before they start Class 3A and 4A play:

Class 4A

Danville (19-8)

Offensive prowess is a known commodity for the second-seeded Vikings, who have topped 70 points in 11 games this season, all wins by coach Ted Houpt’s program. Point guard Kendle Moore leads the way into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Normal West Regional semifinal game against either Centennial or Bradley-Bourbonnais, but Day’len Davis-Williams, Caleb Griffin and Sean Houpt are also proven scorers.



Class 3A

Champaign Central (17-9)

The second-seeded Maroons are playing their best when it counts the most. Paced by the scoring efforts of Tim Finke, Doug Wallen and Bailey Dee, offense isn’t a problem for Central. Solid defensive play from Jake Beesley, Matthew Sharick and Sam Rossow have helped Maroons, who faced a hearty nonconference schedule to prep them for the postseason, take a seven-game win streak into Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal game against either Urbana or Paris.

Mahomet-Seymour (21-8)

The third-seeded Bulldogs will grind out a win however coach Chad Benedict’s program needs to. Since a mid-January slump, M-S carries a nine-game win streak into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal game at Combes Gym against Rantoul. Cory Noe is the Bulldogs’ go-to offensive option, but Noah Benedict and Bradley Hamilton can chip in offensively, too, while the stingy defense M-S plays up and down its roster is a key reason why they topped 20 wins for the third straight season.



Rantoul (20-8)

When the fifth-seeded Eagles’ defense is clicking, so is their offense. Duck Gibson, Kevin Williams, Kevonte Williams and Erick Johnson are all key components for coach Brett Frerichs’ program, which will try to avenge last season’s regional title game loss to Mahomet-Seymour when the two former Corn Belt rivals meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in what should be a highly competitive Champaign Central Regional semifinal game.



Urbana (9-16)

The sixth-seeded Tigers will need to get past another team with a Tigers’ nickname — Paris — in the Champaign Central Regional quarterfinal game tonight, which starts at 7 p.m. Calogeno Dawson, Davonnis Shaw, Mystikal Suggs and others have all carried the scoring load for Urbana this season. Win tonight and Urbana gets the chance to upset Champaign Central on Tuesday night.



Clinton (11-14)

If Peyton McCubbin and Austin Rauch can get going from outside, the Maroons’ offense seems to thrive. But defensive issues have crept up all season long, mainly against 2A schools. Clinton, the No. 10 seed, plays host and eighth-seeded Taylorville at 7 tonight in a regional quarterfinal game, with the winner getting talented No. 2 Springfield Southeast at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal game.



Prairie Central (11-15)

Tom Shafer leads the sixth-seeded Hawks inside and Prairie Central will need all the help they can get from their sturdy post player in the Kankakee Regional. The Hawks tip off against No. 4 Herscher at 7:30 p.m. in a regional semifinal game, with top-seed Plano likely lurking in the regional title game if Prairie Central can upset Herscher.