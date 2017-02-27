Boys' basketball capsules: In line to play for a title Friday night

The following area teams hit the court tonight facing a win-or-go-home scenario:

Class 4A

Normal West Regional Semifinal

Danville (19-8) vs. Centennial (10-18)

Who wins: Danville 72, Centennial 60. Danville point guard Kendle Moore, a 6-foot junior, is capable of going off on any given night. Case in point, his 39-point performance against Terre Haute (Ind.) South in Danville’s regular-season finale last Thursday night. It’s clear to see why Illinois State and Loyola-Chicago have already offered. Centennial doesn’t have a player who can match Moore point-for-point, and although Kam Reaves has had some big scoring games this season for the Chargers, Danville pulls away for its third win against Centennial this season.

Class 3A

Champaign Central Regional Semifinal

Champaign Central (17-9) vs. Urbana (10-16)

Who wins: Champaign Central 81, Urbana 64. The Maroons have won their two games against the Tigers by an average of 34.5 points, scoring exactly 96 points in each game. If that happens again, Verdell Jones’ Tigers might get run out of Combes Gym. But it’s the postseason, where the intensity raises a few notches and nerves might kick in. Tim Finke is averaging 23.4 points during Central’s current seven-game win streak, with five games of at least 21 points from the Division I recruit. Containing him is a must if Urbana wants to pull off the upset.

Class 2A

Monticello Sectional Semifinal

Monticello (20-5) vs. Bismarck-Henning (22-9)

Who wins: Monticello 57, Bismarck-Henning 55. The two foes met on Dec. 2, Monticello’s home opener, and the Sages prevailed in a close one, 46-45. Monticello’s post trio of 6-foot-5 Calvin Fisher, 6-4 Isiah Florey and 6-3 Luke Stokowski can cause some mismatches, but the Blue Devils counter with 6-6 Colton Story, 6-6 Austin Farnsworth and 6-2 Connor Watson. Guard play is almost a wash, too, as Johnny Dawson of Monticello and Blake Reifsteck of B-H are both talented and capable of directing their respective offenses. Give the nod to the host Sages.

Class 1A

Arcola Sectional Semifinal

Cissna Park (13-18) vs. Heyworth (22-6)

Who wins: Cissna Park 50, Heyworth 46. Never discount what a veteran coach, like Cissna Park has on the bench in Kevin Long, can bring to the postseason. Heyworth has a good coach, too, in Tom Eller, who guided the Hornets to a 1A runner-up finish in 2014. Cissna Park’s record isn’t one to admire. But the Timberwolves don’t care. Add in steady post players like 6-foot-6 sophomore twins Christian Stadeli and Julian Stadeli, a staunch regular-season schedule and the Timberwolves have all the ingredients to keep this run intact into March.