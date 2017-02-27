Prep roundup: Reaves' 30 sparks Chargers

NORMAL — Centennial’s Chargers put together a complete first half in Monday night’s Class 4A regional basketball tournament opener.

Kam Reaves hit 18 of his season-high 30 points before intermission and was part of a defensive unit that allowed eight points during the first 16 minutes of what evolved into a 62-40 win for Centennial against Bradley Bourbonnais.

The Chargers (10-18) led 32-8 at halftime.

“We shot the ball really well and that got us going,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “We played well.”

The win was the second of the season for the Chargers against the Boilermakers.

Centennial returns to action tonight against the top-seeded team at the site, Danville. Rather than dwell on playing consecutive nights, Lavin was focused on an advantage his team has against its Big 12 Conference rival.

“We’ve played on the court and they haven’t, yet,” Lavin said. “At this time of year, you hope you’re in good enough shape that playing two nights in a row won’t be a factor. Anything can happen.”

Reaves was the lone double-figure scorer for Centennial. James Williams scored nine points and three Chargers chipped in with five points apiece, Bryson Cowper, Tommy Makabu and Payton Sheen.



Class 3A at Taylorville. Clinton (11-15) almost matched its first-half point total in the final two quarters of its 3A regional opener against the host school at Taylorville, but the defense couldn’t match its early effort. The Maroons suffered a season-ending 71-57 loss in a game they led, 29-28, at halftime.