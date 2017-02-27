Winning mentality: Tigers embracing success before showdown with Maroons

CHAMPAIGN — Senior Calogeno Dawson had never lost to Urbana before becoming a Tiger this season, and as a Champaign Central basketball player, he never expected he would.

The relationship with winning at Urbana was the polar opposite during a 4-21 season last year, something Dawson saw when he crossed Wright Street.

“It takes a while to develop the urge to win and learn what it takes to win,” Dawson said. “When you get accustomed to losing, you’ve got to really work with people.”

Slowly, though, that mentality has changed.

In a game that coach Verdell Jones thought wasn’t his team’s best, particularly on the defensive end, the Tigers still managed to win their Class 3A Champaign Central Regional quarterfinal against Paris, 85-69, on Monday.

Urbana picked up big wins this season against Danville, Normal Community and Class 3A No. 4 Bloomington. And as time has passed, Dawson has found it easier to disseminate positive energy.

“It’s become easier to pick them up,” Dawson said. “It’s not as hard as it was at the beginning of the season, because we’ve seen the moments, so I think all it took was to see winning, like the game versus Bloomington. We saw that, and we just pick up off of that sometimes.”

Winning won’t always be pretty, Jones noted.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to survive,” Jones said. “Artistically, fundamentally, it wasn’t the best exhibition of basketball … I thought at times our defense was porous. At times, I didn’t know if we were at a basketball game or at a bullfighting arena. I had a team full of matadors. ‘Ole,’ let them get to the basket. So that certainly is not something that is in our defensive scheme.”

The Tigers led throughout, but Paris closed the lead to 55-54 at the end of the third quarter. Urbana, though, pulled away with a 24-6 run to make the score 79-60.

Dawson made five of six free throws and scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Kris Dixon scored 25 points to lead the way, including six in the fourth.

“The fourth quarter was a great quarter for us,” Dixon said. “It was probably the best quarter we’ve played all season.”

Urbana moves on to play Champaign Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Tigers lost to the Maroons, 96-65 and 96-58, and lost to just one other Big 12 team by more than 12 points.

Jones thinks that has something to do with his team’s feeling of Twin City inferiority.

“We’ve talked together about that mental thing,” Jones said. “It’s just been a while since they’ve had success against these (Twin City) teams, and I think it’s just a mental block. … For a long time, Urbana’s always just been that third program in basketball, so we’re trying to change that narrative. For the seniors, I told them I’d love for them to be the ones to start that tradition of changing that dynamic.”

Dawson agrees that mentality played a factor in his team’s two blowout losses to Champaign Central, but he thinks that psychology has changed.

“That’s what I think it was, but I don’t think it’s in there now,” Dawson said. “I think the win versus Bloomington helped them. I think it was the nervous system, because I know I’ve never lost to Urbana. I know in their mind it was, ‘We’re not going to win anyway,’ but I think that’s changed.”