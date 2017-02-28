Maroons ride their way to title game shot

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central didn’t play poorly in the first half of Tuesday night’s Class 3A regional semifinal against Urbana. The host Maroons shot better than 50 percent and led by 10 at halftime, but they weren’t exactly playing their brand of basketball with 11 turnovers and 2 of 10 shooting from three-point range.

Better ball movement out of halftime helped, and the Maroons (18-9) secured a spot in Friday’s championship game at Combes Gym with a 49-point second half on 67 percent shooting in their 86-52 victory against the Tigers (10-17).

“We’ve done a great job all year long of getting the ball in the paint and not over-dribbling and trying to over-penetrate,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “The first half, we kind of lost our minds and our focus a little bit. I don’t think anybody was being selfish. We were just trying to make too cool of a play instead of the easy pass and the next one.”

The Maroons made more of the easier passes in the second half, starting from their first possession when several snappy passes led to an open three-pointer for Bailey Dee. Then Jonte Coleman made two more from deep as part of five straight makes for Central to start the third quarter.

“We weren’t getting post touches,” Coleman said about Central’s first-half offense. “That’s what we want because we have dominant bigs that can score and kick it out. That’s what changed in the second half. Whenever we get it (inside), our offense is 100 times better. We shoot better, and the percentages show it.”

Urbana, which got a game-high 20 points from Kris Dixon, went to a zone in the second quarter. That was a look Finke said he hadn’t seen from the Tigers before, and his team shot just 1 of 8 from three-point range in the second quarter when the Tigers made their defensive switch.

“Not discredit to them, but our guys just weren’t doing what we talked about doing early,” Finke said. “The second half, we executed and had a lot better result.”

Coleman finished the game with 15 points. Tim Finke and Doug Wallen also had 15 points apiece, and Dee rounded out the Maroons’ double-digit scorers with 12 points. A’Kieon Gill hit three three-pointers for nine points, as Central went 8 of 19 (42 percent) from beyond the arc — buoyed by making 6 of 10 three-pointers in the second half.

“When we start sharing the ball, the ball gets energy is what we like to say,” Tim Finke said. “Share the ball and the ball gets more and more energy and then the shooter will make the shot most of the time. That’s tough for teams when we can do that.”

Central’s 34-point win was its eighth in a row. The Maroons will go for No. 9 and a regional title at 7 p.m. Friday when they play the winner of today’s semifinal between Mahomet-Seymour (21-8) and Rantoul (20-8).

“That second half is what we’ve been playing like the past month,” Tim Finke said. “If we can keep that up, I think we can make a pretty long run.”