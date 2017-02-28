Monticello uses paint dominance to cruise to victory

MONTICELLO — The Monticello boys’ basketball team couldn’t find any rhythm on offense the first four minutes Tuesday night, going scoreless and committing four turnovers in their first five possessions.

But the Sages exploded for 17 points in the next four minutes to take control in a 57-38 victory against Bismarck-Henning in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game at Monticello Middle School.

Monticello (21-5) led the entire contest and held a 22-point lead midway though the third quarter. B-H (22-10) would cut that to 10 in the fourth, but an 11-0 Sages run closed the game out and extended Monticello’s win streak to seven games.

Calvin Fisher (game-high 23 points), Isiah Florey (16 points) and Luke Stokowski (10 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, five assists) lived in the paint against the Blue Devils. Monticello scored 40 of its 57 points in the lane and limited B-H to 16 points around the basket.

The Sages’ length — Fisher, Florey and Stokowski all stand 6-foot-3 or taller — disrupted the Blue Devils down low.

Monticello outrebounded B-H 34-14 and totaled seven blocks to help limit the Blue Devils to 33 percent shooting.

“Since the beginning of the season, we’ve been going hard on defense,” Stokowski said. “Coach (Kevin Roy) told us at the beginning of the year we need to be physical and ready for these types of situations. I feel like we executed that really well (Tuesday).

“The lankiness helps,” he added with a laugh.

B-H senior Colton Storey led the way with 14 points for the Blue Devils.

Fellow senior Austin Farnsworth added nine.

“We were playing fast and aggressive (on defense),” Roy said. “Guys were really bought in on that end of the court. They missed some shots, but I feel like we did a nice job of contesting and then we did a nice job of cleaning up the boards and not giving them second attempts.”

Monticello will play the winner of tonight’s semifinal game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda (20-7) and Warrensburg-Latham (22-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Sweet 16.

Stokowski said they will be ready for the chance at Monticello’s first sectional title since Roy’s first season in 2007.

“We’re going to go in like every other game and play physical,” he said. “I feel like if our team brings it like they did (Tuesday), we’ll have a really good chance.”