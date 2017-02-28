Moore is enough in Vikings’ win

NORMAL — When a Danville player grabs a rebound or prepares to throw an inbounds pass, he usually sees the back of Kendle Moore’s head as the junior streaks down the right side of the floor.

That was Day’Len Davis-Williams’ view when he grabbed the ball for an inbounds pass with 1.5 seconds left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s Class 4A Normal West Regional semifinal game against Centennial. Davis-Williams rifled a picture-perfect pass that bounced at Moore’s feet three-quarters of the way down the court and Moore calmly laid in a buzzer-beater to give Danville a seven-point lead in an eventual 57-40 win.

“Daylen threw on the money to Kendle,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said, “and then I don’t know anyone who can run that fast, get himself under control and finish in (1.5 seconds).”

As he has throughout the season, Moore showed few can keep up with his speed during a 28-point outburst. The junior knocked down two three-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter on a day that Houpt felt relieved that his team handled the pressure of being favored.

“It’s always important that your best player sets a tone, and I think Kendle Moore has been doing that all year for us,” Houpt said. “He played with a smile on his face, he’s attacking, he’s offensive, he’s energetic. When you see that ... you’ve got a good chance.”

Centennial (10-19) cut Danville’s lead to 25-22 early in the third quarter despite only making 3 of 14 free throws in the first half. The Vikings (20-8) then pulled away for their third win this season against the Chargers with a 13-4 run to start the fourth quarter.

“The disappointing thing is we were getting to the basket,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “We were causing them to foul. We were getting by them. … We shot 70 percent (from the foul line) for the year. We shoot 70 percent (in he first half on Tuesday), it’s a tie game.”

As favorites, the Vikings moved on to Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final against host Normal West convincingly. But Moore still doesn’t prefer the role. He’s in luck, though since the Wildcats topped Danville 66-59 on Feb. 17.

“We like being the underdogs,” Moore said. “Us being on top, we feel like we have something to prove. We have to show people why we’re the No. 2 seed in our (sub-sectional), and that’s what we did.”