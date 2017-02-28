Starting five: Predictions for 5 area boys' basketball teams in action tonight

These area boys’ basketball teams hit the court tonight facing a win-or-go-home scenario:

Class 3A

Champaign Central Regional semifinal

Mahomet-Seymour (21-8) vs. Rantoul (20-8), 7 p.m.

Who wins: Rantoul 63, Mahomet-Seymour 60. Rantoul guard Duck Gibson is the difference-maker as the Eagles do just enough to slow down Mahomet-Seymour standout guard Cory Noe and avenge last season’s regional title game defeat.

Kankakee Regional semifinal

Prairie Central (11-15) vs. Herscher (16-11), 7:30 p.m.

Who wins: Herscher 63, Prairie Central 51. The Hawks won four of their last five regular-season games, but Herscher denies Prairie Central a shot at winning its first regional title since 2005.

Class 2A

Monticello Sectional semifinal

PBL (20-7) vs. Warrensburg-Latham (22-6), 7 p.m.

Who wins: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Warrensburg-Latham 47. The Panthers have size in Luke Fitton, outside shooting in Andrew Zenner, tenacity in Cole Eshleman and a steady hand in Dalton Coplea. It all adds up to another Sweet 16 berth for PBL.

Seneca Sectional semifinal

Watseka (21-8) vs. Dwight (19-9), 8 p.m.

Who wins: Watseka 70, Dwight 62. The two Sangamon Valley Conference foes split the season series. If the Warriors can receive balanced scoring from Blake Castonguay, Nate Schroeder, Brendan Fletcher and Ben Lzynicki, their run continues.

Class 1A

Arcola Sectional semifinal

Ridgeview (28-1) vs. Fisher (21-9), 7 p.m.

Who wins: Fisher 59, Ridgeview 52. Ridgeview has won 14 in a row and Fisher has won eight straight. Make it nine straight for the Bunnies, who won’t be intimidated by Ridgeview’s No. 1 state ranking. Jaden Jones-Watkins, Zach Griffith and a host of others help Fisher pull the upset. Again.

