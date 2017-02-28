They meet again: Panthers, Cardinals prep for another showdown

MONTICELLO — Despite the distance between the two schools — almost 75 miles — the Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Warrensburg-Latham boys’ basketball programs are quite familiar with each other.

The Panthers (20-7) and Cardinals (22-6) have met twice in the past calendar year, with PBL claiming a victory both times. The two teams will meet again at 7 tonight at Monticello Middle School in the second semifinal game of the Class 2A Monticello Sectional.

“We’re excited about it,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “The guys are ready. They’re excited. It should be a fun game Wednesday.”

On Feb. 11, the Panthers defeated Warrensburg-Latham 57-38 in the Riverton Shootout.

“It’s nice that we’ve played them this year and had some success against them,” Schonauer said. “We have some film to look back on, and our guys will be a little bit familiar with the way they play because it’s unique. It will help out with our preparation.”

In last year’s St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional semifinal game, a 63-53 PBL victory put an end to the previously-undefeated Cardinals’ season.

While then-juniors Andrew Zenner and Cole Eshleman — who finished with 17 and 11 points, respectively, in last year’s sectional game against the Cardinals — are back for their senior seasons, Warrensburg-Latham graduated a large senior class from that 2015-16 season, including all five of its starters.

“It’s really a new basketball team from what they had last year, but I’m sure that is added motivation on top of the fact that you’re playing in a sectional with a chance to get to the sectional championship,” Schonauer said. “I’m sure their fans are more concerned about it than maybe the fans and coaches are. It makes it fun, but I don’t know if it’ll matter much when it comes to the game. Once the ball goes up, it’s just about the kids out there making plays and taking care of the basketball and who can make a few more shots on Wednesday night.”