Timberwolves keep unlikely run going
ARCOLA — The Cissna Park boys’ basketball team may have a losing record overall, but the Timberolves are playing into March.
Coach Kevin Long’s Timberwolves outlasted Heyworth 50-43 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Arcola Class 1A Sectional. The Timberwolves (14-18) advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against either Ridgeview (28-1) or Fisher (21-9). Those two teams tip off at 7 p.m. tonight.
Sophomore center Christian Stadeli led the way for Cissna Park, sinking four field goals and finishing with a team-high 13 points.
Sophomore guard Brian Fehr swished four three-pointers to rack up 12 points, and sophomore guard Conner Lober added 10 points.
The Timberwolves outscored Heyworth 17-12 in the final period to clinch the victory.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.