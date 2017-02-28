Timberwolves keep unlikely run going

ARCOLA — The Cissna Park boys’ basketball team may have a losing record overall, but the Timberolves are playing into March.

Coach Kevin Long’s Timberwolves outlasted Heyworth 50-43 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Arcola Class 1A Sectional. The Timberwolves (14-18) advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against either Ridgeview (28-1) or Fisher (21-9). Those two teams tip off at 7 p.m. tonight.

Sophomore center Christian Stadeli led the way for Cissna Park, sinking four field goals and finishing with a team-high 13 points.

Sophomore guard Brian Fehr swished four three-pointers to rack up 12 points, and sophomore guard Conner Lober added 10 points.

The Timberwolves outscored Heyworth 17-12 in the final period to clinch the victory.