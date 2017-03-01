Athlete of the Week (week of Mar. 1)

Kade Thomas, Fisher basketball

Why he was chosen: The junior played a big role in helping the Bunnies win a Class 1A regional title, registering 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Fisher’s 80-51 win against Chrisman last Friday night.

From Thomas: “Winning the regional title was one of the best feelings, being a part of Fisher basketball history and being the first boys’ basketball team at Fisher to win a regional title since the Elite Eight run in 2012. I think what I did well in the game was getting my teammates involved and helping my team get the win.”

I need concert tickets to ... Drake or Chance the Rapper. I love Drake’s music, and Chance the Rapper is really inspiring and his music is uplifting.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Star Wars.” I’ve seen every single movie at least twice.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Europe. I would have to visit Paris, England and Germany because there is so much history and great cities in Europe.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... telekinesis because being able to move things with my mind would be really cool. I guess that’s just my way of using the Force.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... help my parents pay for some things and put the rest in savings. My parents deserve it because they help me and my brothers all the time. I’d save the money so I can have a head start for college and after college.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... going to either Coachella or Lollapalooza. I have never been to either of these, but to experience the live music and the people would be really interesting.

My biggest pet peeves are ... when people sneeze more than twice and smack their lips when they chew. These things are the most annoying to me.

My best basketball memory was ... besides winning the regional this year, the state run that we made in seventh grade because that was the first time we place in state for a while.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... the time at the park when I went to steal the ball and they crossed me over and broke my ankles. This was the first time I have ever fallen like that, and they didn’t let me forget it for the rest of the night.

Before a game ... I like to listen to music. Sometimes, me and one of my teammates, Jaden Jones-Watkins, will do a passing game or play tips.

After a game ... I like to celebrate the win with my teammates in the locker room by listening to “Congratulations,” by Post Malone and Quavo and on the bus ride home I like to talk about conspiracy theories with Jaden Jones-Watkins and one of my other teammates, Nick Harness.

In five years, I see myself ... still in college studying medicine, and after school, I hope to be a physician’s assistant or a physician.

Honorable mention: Cam Barnard, Champaign Central swimming; Dalton Coplea, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Hunter Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Johnny Dawson, Monticello basketball; Lucas Hofer, Hoopeston Area basketball; Ben Lyznicki, Watseka basketball; Mitchell McNutt, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball; Blake Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning basketball; Alex Shilts, Centennial swimming; Julian Stadeli, Cissna Park basketball

