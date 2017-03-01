Hamilton's late three-pointer lifts Bulldogs

CHAMPAIGN — Bradley Hamilton had struggled shooting for most of the night on Wednesday.

The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball senior guard had shot 1 of 4 in the first half of a Class 3A Champaign Central Regional semifinal game against Rantoul. But with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the ball ended up in Hamilton’s hands during the most crucial possession.

railing by one with 1:05 left, the Bulldogs forced a turnover and called a timeout.

M-S coach Chad Benedict drew up a play designed to isolate Cory Noe on the wing. The senior guard got off a baseline jumper that missed, but teammate Chandler Anderson grabbed an offensive board and kicked it out to Blake Lester, who swung it to a wide-open Hamilton on the left wing.

Hamilton lined up a three-pointer that rattled home to give the Bulldogs a two-point lead — their first advantage since midway through the first quarter — with under 50 seconds remaining, and the Bulldogs held on for a 62-58 victory.

After building a five-point lead on free throws, the Bulldogs led 61-58 with less than 10 seconds left, and Noe — who finished with 28 points — made a free throw to give the Bulldogs enough breathing room.

“I was struggling before, but that was a huge shot to knock down for the team,” Hamilton said. “It was a little bit of a relief that I could see it fall in the net, and it’s just a big win for our team.”

“We talked to Bradley about coming out and making plays in the second half and just staying positive,” Benedict said. “Bradley’s done that time and again. You’ve seen him step up in fourth quarters time and time again where he’s gone out and made plays. And that, honestly, has been a hurdle he has had to overcome, so I’m really proud of him as far as the personal growth he’s had this year.”

The fifth-seeded Eagles (20-9) controlled most of the game, getting the ball inside to Kevin Williams, who finished with 23 points.

After taking an 11-10 advantage with under three minutes left in the first quarter, the Eagles did not trail until the final minute of the game.

Rantoul took a 34-24 halftime lead, which ballooned to 43-30 after a Duck Gibson three-point play at the 5:23 mark of the third period.

The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs (22-8) crawled back into the game, though, cutting the deficit to 45-43 in the final period, before the Eagles extended it to 56-47 with under four minutes left behind a pair of Kevonte Williams and-one layups.

But the Bulldogs were confident they could come back and make it a game. They used a 1-2-2 zone for most of the night to try and change the rhythm and take away the inside game.

A pair of three-pointers and two free throws from Hamilton cut the deficit to 56-55 and set up Hamilton’s heroics.

“I don’t know about everybody else, but my mind was just trying to keep everybody positive,” Noe said of his mindset during the comeback. “We’ve come back from deficits like that … so I knew our team had been in that spot before. We knew if we kept grinding, we’d get a shot at the end of the game.”

The Eagles, who won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 53 years, fell short of their goal of a regional title. And due to empty possessions and poor decisions down the stretch, they saw their season end at the hands of the Bulldogs for a second straight season following last year’s regional title-game loss to M-S in Rantoul.

“This one feels worse,” Eagles coach Brett Frerichs said. “We gave this one up. I didn’t feel like we necessarily gave it up last year. This year, I felt like we gave this up.”

“(We) played hard, but we didn’t play smart,” Frerichs added. “After sleeping on it, this one will (still) hurt more just because of all the empty possessions and all the terrible decisions.”

The Bulldogs’ win puts them one step closer to their third consecutive regional title. Standing in their way is host Champaign Central (18-9), which advanced to Friday night’s 7 p.m. championship game with a win over Urbana on Tuesday night.

It will be a rematch of a game the Maroons won 68-59 on Jan. 24. That was the last defeat M-S suffered before rattling off 10 consecutive wins — including Wednesday night. Hamilton and the Bulldogs are looking for a bit of retribution in what should be a raucous environment Friday night.

“We’ve been looking forward to this rematch, and we’ve been practicing since that loss all year for this opportunity to take them on their home floor for a regional title,” Hamilton said. “It’s going to be a fun game.”