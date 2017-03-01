PBL controls second half to advance

MONTICELLO — The second quarter looked like a reversal of fortune for Paxton-Buckley-Loda in its IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinal game against Warrensburg-Latham on Wednesday.

When the Panthers defeated the Cardinals last year, they did so by overcoming a double-digit deficit, thanks in part to a second-quarter rally.

On Wednesday, PBL led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter before Warrensburg-Latham outscored the Panthers 13-2 to tie the game at halftime.

PBL would respond, however, by outscoring the Cardinals 14-4 in the third quarter en route to a 51-38 victory.

“It was a good win for our guys,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “The second quarter was not our best basketball, but I was proud of the way our guys responded in the third quarter.”

The only field goal allowed by the Panthers (21-7) in the third quarter was a three-pointer by Reis Kendrick on the Cardinals’ (22-7) last possession of the quarter.

Andrew Butts, W-L’s 6-foot-9 leading scorer going into Wednesday’s game, made one free throw in the third quarter and finished with just five points.

“We did a good job of crashing down on him,” PBL senior forward Luke Fitton said.

On the offensive end, Fitton scored the go-ahead bucket that put PBL ahead, 26-24. Andrew Zenner, another PBL senior, then hit one of his three three-pointers to extend the Panthers’ lead to 29-25 before Fitton converted on a three-point play with 4:51 left in the third quarter to push the lead to seven.

Zenner then made another trey to make the score 36-25; he ended up with a game-high 18 points, including 13 after halftime.

“It took me a while to get going, but after I made one (shot), a few more went in as well,” Zenner said.

Zenner and Fitton scored all 14 of PBL’s third-quarter points as Fitton scored seven in the quarter en route to finishing the game with 15 points.

“The other guys did a much better job in the second half of taking care of the basketball and found (Zenner and Fitton) some open looks,” Schonauer said.

With Wednesday’s win, the Panthers are in the sectional finals for the second year in a row. They will face Monticello in the sectional title game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The two teams met twice this season, with PBL claiming a victory in the third-place game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla and the Sages claiming a regular-season win in January.

“We know what to expect,” Schonauer said. “There are some things we need to clean up. It’ll come down to rebounding the basketball, keeping them out of the paint and not turning it over, and if we make some shots, we’ll be alright.”