Prep roundup: Ridgeview moves on

ARCOLA — Ridgeview seniors Tyler McCormick and Noah Young will get the chance to play in their 124th varsity high school basketball game on Friday.

McCormick drained four three-point shots and scored a game-high 22 points for the Mustangs in Wednesday’s 47-44 sectional semifinal triumph over Fisher, the only team which had beaten the Mustangs (29-1) this season. Young added 14 points. In their careers, Ridgeview is 111-12.

Fisher led, 11-7, after one quarter, but Ridgeview coach Rodney Kellar wasn’t overly worried.

“We were ahead of them the first time after one quarter and you see what that got us,” he said. “Tyler made some big shots and we got some momentum.”

The Mustangs hit 7 of 10 free throws overall with McCormick sinking 3 of 4 and Young 2 of 2 in the final period. Corey Graham hit 1 of 2 to help the team maintain a late three-point lead.

“Some teams you match up well with, and some you don’t,” Kellar said. “Fisher has an outstanding team. They are a tough matchup. Defensively, we had to be better than the first time (a Jan. 6 loss in Colfax), and we were.”

Ridgeview takes on Cissna Park (14-18) in Friday’s sectional title game with an Elite Eight berth on the line.

Zach Griffith put up 15 points and 10 rebounds in his last prep game for Fisher (21-10). Ryan Meents had 11 points.



At Seneca. In a 2A sectional semifinal, Watseka (22-8) beat Dwight, a team it split with in the past 26 days, 55-36.

The Warriors will play Kankakee Bishop McNamara in Friday’s title game. Ben Lyznicki came off the bench to score 15 points for Watseka, which is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1994. Nathan Schroeder added 13 points and was 8-for-10 on free throws.

“I knew we had something like this in us,” Watseka coach Chad Cluver said.



At Kankakee, In a 3A regional semifinal. Herscher (17-11) handled Prairie Central (11-16), 46-35.