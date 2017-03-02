Boys' basketball capsules: Sectional, regional title games

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 3A Central Regional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Kristion Dixon(21) knocks a shot away from Paris' Salem Isaf(20) in a Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional quarterfinal game at Coombes gym in Champaign on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

The spotlight is on eight area teams playing Friday, trying to get one step closer to Peoria. Sports editor MATT DANIELS looks at their games (all at 7 p.m.):



CLASS 4A

NORMAL WEST REGIONAL

Danville (20-8) vs. Normal West (18-10)

WHO TO WATCH: Kendle Moore, Day’len Davis-Williams and Sean Houpt are just a few of the key pieces that have Danville within one victory of its first regional title in 16 years. The Vikings will need a big game out of 6-foot-7 junior forward Julian Pearl to contend with Normal West’s dynamic sophomore, 6-9 big man Francis Okoro.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A spot in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. sectional semifinal game at Ottawa’s Kingman Gymnasium. The winner will face off against either the host Pirates (21-7) or Moline (20-8), with the state’s top-ranked team, Edwardsville (27-1), potentially looming in a sectional title game matchup.

WHO WINS: Danville 62, Normal West 58. Vikings don’t have any seniors, but it doesn’t matter. Ted Houpt’s program has revenge on its mind after losing 66-59 to the Wildcats at home on Feb. 17, and Moore makes sure Danville delivers.



CLASS 3A

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL REGIONAL

Champaign Central (18-9) vs. Mahomet-Seymour (22-8)

WHO TO WATCH: Tim Finke, Bailey Dee and Doug Wallen are the key pieces for the Maroons, who are riding high and haven’t lost since falling on a buzzer beater at Peoria on Jan. 28. Mahomet-Seymour counters with standout junior Cory Noe, while senior guard Bradley Hamilton played the role of late-game hero in the Bulldogs’ regional semifinal win against Rantoul.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A trip south to Effingham on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal game against either state-ranked Springfield Lanphier (24-3) or Lincoln (19-12).

WHO WINS: Central 61, Mahomet-Seymour 55. One lengthy win streak will come to an end. Given the talent and athleticism the Maroons posses, they’ve got the upper hand, but don’t expect the hard-nosed Bulldogs to back down.



CLASS 2A

MONTICELLO SECTIONAL

Monticello (21-5) vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (21-7)

WHO TO WATCH: Monticello relies on its bona fide post presence in Calvin Fisher (15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds), Luke Stokowski (12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Isiah Florey (10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds) to propel an efficient offense. PBL can counter Monticello’s size with strong play from Andrew Zenner (15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds) and Luke Fitton (12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds), while Dalton Coplea (5.3 points, 4.6 assists) and Cole Eshleman (10.8 points) have enough talent to make a difference from outside.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A long-awaited sectional title for either Monticello (2003) or PBL (1996). The winner moves on to a super-sectional date at the University of Illinois-Springfield on Tuesday night against either Quincy Notre Dame (27-2) or Tremont (26-3).

WHO WINS: PBL 52, Monticello 49. The teams split their two regular-season games, which both took place in Piatt County, and enjoyed double-digit wins earlier this week after two single-digit wins in regional play. Expect another close one Friday.



SENECA SECTIONAL

Watseka (22-8) vs. Kankakee McNamara (22-7)

WHO TO WATCH: Nate Schroeder (17.2 points), Blake Castonguay (14.2 points) and Brendan Fletcher (13.3 points) will need big games for the Warriors to continue their postseason journey. But the emergence of sophomore guard Ben Lyznicki, who is averaging 17 points in Watseka’s last two games off the bench, gives the Warriors more than enough offensive threats.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A chance to play in the Elite Eight on Tuesday night at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center in DeKalb, with Kewanee (22-7) or Rockford Christian (20-8) looming as potential opponents.

WHO WINS: Watseka 58, Kankakee McNamara 53. The Fightin’ Irish played a more difficult regular-season schedule than the Warriors, but coach Chad Cluver’s program trounced Dwight on Wednesday night and is playing its best basketball at the most opportune time this season.



CLASS 1A

ARCOLA SECTIONAL

Ridgeview (29-1) vs. Cissna Park (14-18)

WHO TO WATCH: Tyler McCormick can carry the Mustangs with his outside shooting, but coach Rodney Kellar — who has used the same starting lineup in all 30 games this season — can also rely on Noah Young and Jacob Donaldson to capitalize in big moments. Twin post players Christian Stadeli and Julian Stadeli are only sophomores for the Timberwolves, but the 6-foot-6 sophomores are averaging double-figure scoring games in the postseason while also corralling an average of seven rebounds.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A spot in Tuesday’s super-sectional game at Redbird Arena in Normal against either Newark (26-4) or Aurora Christian (21-8).

WHO WINS: Ridgeview 55, Cissna Park 44. Ridgeview is the state’s top-ranked 1A team, while Cissna Park’s run has shown the Timberwolves are capable of quality basketball. The Mustangs haven’t dominated their postseason foes, and Cissna Park will keep it a close game before Ridgeview pulls away.